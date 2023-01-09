UMass Boston reinstitutes mask mandate

Starting Monday, January 9, students and staff at UMass Boston will once again be required to wear masks on campus.

The decision comes after the CDC’s recent declaration that Suffolk County’s COVID-19 risk level was elevated from medium to high.

The school says this is a temporary update requirement.

These requirements apply to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals. Face coverings must be worn in nearly all indoor public spaces, including classrooms, hallways, elevators, restrooms, break rooms, entries and exits to buildings, laboratories, meeting rooms, shared offices, and work areas.

The school says that eating or drinking in classrooms will not be allowed while the renewed policies are in effect.

