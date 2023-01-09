ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Oregon comes up on losing end of back-and-forth game against Arizona

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5B9I_0k7y38DW00

After 21 lead changes and nine ties, No. 18 Oregon found itself as the last team trailing and in a deficit it couldn’t overcome.

Arizona closed out the game on a 12-4 run and the No. 15 Wildcats held on to win 79-71 in a Pac-12 women’s basketball Sunday evening at McKale Center in Tucson.

Buoyed by a home crowd of 7,963, Arizona broke a 67-67 tie with 2:16 to play and soon after went up 71-67.

Baskets by Chance Gray and Grace VanSlooten kept Oregon (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12), within two points of the lead until the 29-second mark, but the Wildcats finished off the win by going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the last 23 seconds.

VanSlooten led the Ducks with 18 points, Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao had 17 each, and Gray finished with 10.

But for the second time in four games, Oregon had a season-high 20 turnovers, matching what it had in the loss to UCLA on Dec. 30.

Some of those turnovers were anticipated, as Arizona (14-2, 5-1) came into the game having forced at least 17 turnovers in 14 of 15 games this season. The Wildcats were also ranked first in the Pac-12 and seventh in the nation with an average of 12.7 steals per game.

They had 14 against the Ducks, whose miscues were turned into 16 points.

Oregon also tied its season-low with 33 rebounds, the same number recorded by Arizona.

Phillipina Kyei led the way for the Ducks with 10 boards.

Arizona, which was averaging six 3-pointers a game coming into the day, tied its season-high with 10 3-pointers. It was only the third time this season the Wildcats made nine or more from deep.

It was Oregon's third straight loss to Arizona.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com.

For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

No. 18 Oregon vs. Washington

7 p.m. Friday at Matthew Knight Arena. TV: Pac-12 Oregon. Radio: KUGN-FM (98.1); KUGN-AM (590)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arizona Sports

ASU can keep pace with top-tier of Pac-12 with strong Oregon trip

TEMPE — The Arizona State men’s basketball team has an opportunity this weekend to keep pace with the top of the Pac-12. At 13-3 (4-1 in conference), ASU currently sits in third place in the league standings with a road trip to the Pacific Northwest against Oregon (9-7; 3-2) on Thursday and Oregon State (7-9; 1-4) on Saturday.
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tucson improving from injuries, including starter who’s nephew of Ed & Charles O’Bannon

The name O’Bannon in basketball circles in Tucson brings up images of the intense UCLA-Arizona rivalries in the 1990’s when both programs challenged for national titles. Ed and Charles O’Bannon are members of the last UCLA team to win a championship in 1994-95, two years before Arizona earned the distinction of being the most-recent Pac-12 team to win a title.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona introduces new white uniforms, pays homage to 1986 national title team

Every now and then during the 2023 college baseball season, Chip Hale will wear a similar-looking uniform to his playing days for the Arizona Wildcats. The UA announced on Monday that it will add a new white uniform, paying homage to the 1986 national-championship squad. Hale, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach, helped lead Arizona to the '86 title. Hale still holds the UA record for games played (255), at-bats (978), hits (337), walks (162) and total bases (507).
TUCSON, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Tucson, January 12 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Sunnyside High School soccer team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00. The Desert View High School soccer team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Marana on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00.
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)

As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Missing Endangered Phoenix Girl Found Safe in Tucson

On Tuesday morning police put out information on a missing 12-year-old Phoenix girl who was believed to been in contact with a 45-year-old man. The search for the missing endangered child led police to Tucson where she was found safely on Tuesday night. Prior to her discovery, Jane Aubry Darrenkamp...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
cntraveler.com

The Healing Power of Horses

It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Tucson woman known as 'Umbrella Lady' has died, suspect detained

TUCSON, Ariz — Authorities have confirmed that the woman who was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s northwest side last Thursday has died. On Monday, Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 63-year-old Lydia Reis died after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Ina Road and Giaconda Way.
TUCSON, AZ
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy