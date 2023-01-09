Eagles 2023 home and away opponents set
The Eagles’ first-place finish in the NFC will give them a first-place NFL schedule in 2023.
With the final regular season Sunday of the year about to end, Philadelphia’s 2023 opponents are set and it’ll be one of the league’s toughest schedules.
The official schedule with dates and times won’t be revealed until the spring, but it is never too early to begin planning trips and predicting outcomes.
2023 home opponents
Lincoln Financial Field will be rocking with six 2022 playoff teams heading to Philadelphia.
Dallas Cowboys
Washington Commanders
New York Giants
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings (first place finisher in the NFC North)
2023 road opponents
With six playoff teams visiting the Linc, the Birds will hit the road to face four playoff teams including a reunion with Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (first place finisher in the NFC South)
Kansas City Chiefs (first place finisher in the AFC West)
Reaction
At first glance, it’ll be one of the NFL’s toughest schedules with six playoff teams visiting Lincoln Financial Field and four playoff opponents on the road.
The NFC was the NFL’s toughest division this year, and they’ll have six games total against Dallas, Washington, and the New York Giants.
They’ll also face the NFC West, AFC East, and Kansas City Chiefs just to name a few while playing nine games on the road.
At first glance, they’ll face the NFL’s top two quarterbacks as well in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
