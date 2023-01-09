ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs19news

'Better prepared' Virginia takes on UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No team spelled out the struggles Virginia faced last season quite like North Carolina, who outscored the Cavaliers by 36 points in their two matchups. "I think we have a bit more balance this year and they played two really good games against us and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs19news

Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past UNC; Bacot injured

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a 65-58 victory Tuesday night over North Carolina, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot to a left ankle injury early in the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

