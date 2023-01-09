The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner when attorneys for Biden made the discovery on Nov. 2 – just six days ahead of crucial midterm elections.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO