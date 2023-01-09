ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were...
White House spars with reporters over Biden classified documents questions

The White House on Wednesday sparred with reporters over questions surrounding classified documents found in a former private office belonging to President Biden. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the first press briefing since the discovery of documents became public on Monday, avoided answering questions on why the administration didn’t inform the public sooner when attorneys for Biden made the discovery on Nov. 2 – just six days ahead of crucial midterm elections.
Lawmakers urge climate action as storm batters California

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – California’s congressional delegation is working with the Biden administration to get federal aid to deal with the storms. But lawmakers from both parties think there also needs to be a focus on long-term solutions to California’s weather problems. The storms battering the Golden State...
FAA lifts order to ground flights after computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded...
