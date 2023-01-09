Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Dolphin Tea
It’s time to make room for one of the newest boba shops in Wichita. Dolphin Tea opened in late 2022 and we finally made it out to 37th and Woodlawn to check it out. For whatever reason, I forgot to snap a picture of the front of the building. So, if any readers happen to stop by and have time to snap a horizontal picture of the front and would love to share, email me!
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Mellard’s Mug Shots
“It’s not a party until the cops show up“. That’s the motto at the newest watering hole in Wichita called Mellard’s Mug Shots at 3837 S. Seneca in the former Seneca St. Bar & Grill space. =================. 3837 S Seneca St., Wichita, KS 67217. 316-239-7053. Open...
wichitabyeb.com
Mi Lindo Michoacan Mexican Restaurant Revisited
Let’s talk tacos for a moment. If you’ve been reading this blog or following the various online restaurant groups, there’s always the same cast of characters when discussing the best tacos. One place you don’t hear about much but very deserving of being in the conversation is Mi Lindo Michoacan Mexican Restaurant at 2120 N. Broadway. This is one place all taco aficionados should add to their list stat.
wichitabyeb.com
The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week
It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | January 2023
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for January. This month’s guide has been sponsored by Hook & Reel. Big thanks to Hook & Reel for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at David’s Express
What has recently been a Tacos Lopez, Alejandro’s and then a Lalo’s Express is now David’s Express. The fast food Mexican restaurant with a similar menu to the previous tenants took over and opened in late December. ===========. 2110 N Maize Road, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212.
wichitabyeb.com
Big changes with new Wind Surge ownership begins with lower ticket prices for the 2023 season
Following the sale of the Wichita Wind Surge to Diamond Baseball Holdings and new president Jay Miller taking over, big changes are coming for the upcoming season. In an announcement on Tuesday, the Wind Surge announced adjustments to ticket prices for both membership season seats and individual game tickets for the 2023 season.
KWCH.com
Wichitans Sam Bidwell, Lander Ballard among 8 selected for Kansas Music HOF
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two artists out of Wichita, Sam Bidwell and Lander Ballard, were among eight acts selected for the Kansas Music Hall of Fame on Wednesday. They will join Get Smart! (Lawrence), Topeka-based acts The Group and Mark Toelkes, Jon E. Miller (Newton), Wendell Hall (St. George) and Liberal’s Jerrod Niemann at an induction ceremony on April 15 at Liberty Hall in Lawrence.
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
AOL Corp
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Eight Wichita-area restaurants, lodging establishments and other businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food safety and lodging inspections conducted Dec. 25-31. Information about the Sedgwick County businesses and their violations, compiled Jan. 9, appears below with a summary of the problems inspectors noted on their...
Development coming to Park City as STAR bond passes
A new resolution to establish a tract of land for development in Park City as a STAR bond was approved by the Park City city council on Tuesday.
Wichita now in Stage 1 of drought response plan
The city has four stages of drought response, dependent on the conservation pool level at Cheney Lake. Stage one of the plan is triggered when the 12-month moving average of the lake level reaches 89%.
Brandon Steven is creating ‘a little luxury corner’ with new East Kellogg dealerships
Brandon Steven is opening a new Cadillac dealership in his current Lincoln space and creating a new three-dealerships-in-one destination at the former Carpenters Training Center of Wichita next door.
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s first Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant is coming to the west side
Have you ever heard of Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant?. If you’re like me, it’s probably your first time. In a press release from Lange Real Estate, it was announced that the fast food chicken restaurant will open their first location at 616 S. Tyler, which is the space previously held by Walt’s Klassics. The building which has since moved, which will make room for a two new modular quick-service restaurant/retail sites; one of which will be Sticky Bird Chicken Restaurant.
wichitabyeb.com
First look at Hot Berries Cafe, Andover’s answer for crepes
For whatever reason, sweet crepes have struggled in the Wichita area. I’m not sure why, as I’m a huge fan of them. We’ve seen restaurants and food trucks give it their best shot, but over time, they all close. The latest business to specialize in crepes has...
Has your family experienced unexplained illness? A Black neighborhood group will survey its members on MLK Day
A federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in Wichita on Monday, Jan. 16. Local celebrations are planned featuring opportunities for prayer, volunteerism and community fellowship. One neighborhood activist hopes to use the opportunity to survey Black community members about any unexplained health problems. Aujanae...
wichitabyeb.com
The seafood buffet with crab legs, shrimp and more is returning to The Lumber Yard
Have you ever been to The Lumber Yard in Zenda, KS? I have and had a great time. My visit took place over lunch and after my initial review, many readers said I needed to return over dinner for steaks or their seafood buffet. Unfortunately, their seafood buffet was no...
wichitabyeb.com
A third Ollie’s is opening in south Wichita
Bargain hunters in south Wichita, it’s time to be on the lookout for Ollie’s who will be opening their third store at the southeast corner of 47th and Broadway. Located in the Saddlecreek Crossing retail development, it is expected to take the place of the former K-Mart space.
South Wichita park explanation worse than I thought, due to City Hall ‘right-sizing’ | Opinion
City doesn’t have the ability to do park job without $736,000 in consultants, manager tells council.
Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
