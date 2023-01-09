ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings

FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Where we stand on Saturday: FEMA head tours Santa Cruz County amid evacuations, floods — and more rain

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and members of her staff visited parts of Rio Del Mar, Capitola and were set to survey areas of San Lorenzo Valley as part of a multi-day tour to asses whether to issue a major disaster declaration for California communities devastated by floods, landslides and power outages after several rounds of intense storms. That visit came as another atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz County on Friday and Saturday, filling already-swollen creeks and rivers
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
gilroylife.com

Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms

‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
GILROY, CA
Phys.org

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

High surf warning prompts evacuation warnings along Santa Cruz County coast

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for Santa Cruz County starting Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. and ending Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Between the increased tide, high surf and the reduction of beach sand the country expects there a significant potential for flooding along Beach Drive, Las Olas Drive and Potbelly Beach Road.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures

SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)-  The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Update: High winds topple big rig on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds whipped through the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, toppling a big rig that triggered a traffic nightmare that lingered for hours."The #1 and #2 southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge due to an overturned big rig," the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Saturday evening. "High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route."  At the time, the National Weather Service had issued gale warnings for the waters off the bridge.  Shortly after 7 p.m. the CHP tweeted that traffic on all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show

CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
CAPITOLA, CA

