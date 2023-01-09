Read full article on original website
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (January 14): Most evacuation orders downgraded to warnings
FELTON, Calif. — Most evacuation orders made Saturday morning were downgraded to evacuation warnings in the afternoon. Highway 9 - BOU-E040, FEL-E012, FEL-E008, CRZ-E081. Soquel - CTL-E028, CTL-E029, CTL-E031, CTL-E010, CTL-E015, CTL-E014, CTL-E018, CTL-E019. Aptos - CTL-E048, CTL-E051. Watsonville - WTS-E005, WTS-E006, WTS-E018, WTS-017, WTS-E014B, WTS-E013B, WTS-E019, PAJ-E032, CRZ-E069,...
Where we stand on Saturday: FEMA head tours Santa Cruz County amid evacuations, floods — and more rain
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and members of her staff visited parts of Rio Del Mar, Capitola and were set to survey areas of San Lorenzo Valley as part of a multi-day tour to asses whether to issue a major disaster declaration for California communities devastated by floods, landslides and power outages after several rounds of intense storms. That visit came as another atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz County on Friday and Saturday, filling already-swollen creeks and rivers
gilroylife.com
Main story: Gilroy residents survive gauntlet of severe storms
‘Atmospheric rivers’ fill state reservoirs, reducing impact of years of drought. Gilroy residents faced the aftermath of a relentless series of torrential storms that pounded California starting in late December, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. Another storm hit Northern California Friday, Jan. 13. Meterorologists expected rain...
Phys.org
'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits
Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
KSBW.com
High surf warning prompts evacuation warnings along Santa Cruz County coast
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for Santa Cruz County starting Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. and ending Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Between the increased tide, high surf and the reduction of beach sand the country expects there a significant potential for flooding along Beach Drive, Las Olas Drive and Potbelly Beach Road.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara Co. issues evacuation warning for watershed areas of Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Clara County emergency response officials issued a new evacuation warning Friday evening for residents living in the watershed areas of the Uvas Reservoir, Pacheco Pass River Basin, and U.S. Highway 101 and Bolsa Road in the southern part of the county. The warning was...
Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures
SALINAS, CALIF (KION-TV)- The Salinas River is still dangerous. It has been overtaking some fields and roads near Highway 68 Friday after causing problems in South County. According to Director of Communications Marcos Cabrera, this forced the Salinas Union High School District to cancel classes. “From our perspective, if we had teachers come in, say, today The post Salinas River flooding concerns flood parts off Highway 68 and forces school closures appeared first on KION546.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
KSBW.com
Is Highway 68 still open? See the latest road information as the Salinas River floods
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas River at the Highway 68 bridged peaked around 10 a.m. on Friday and has been slowly declining ever since. This reduces the likelihood of it flooding over the bridge, or breaking levees and flooding elsewhere. Is Highway 68 Open?. Yes! As of 2 p.m....
Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes
The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.
Update: High winds topple big rig on Golden Gate Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO -- Gusty winds whipped through the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, toppling a big rig that triggered a traffic nightmare that lingered for hours."The #1 and #2 southbound and northbound lanes are blocked on the Golden Gate Bridge due to an overturned big rig," the California Highway Patrol tweeted early Saturday evening. "High-profile vehicles should avoid the area due to high winds. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route." At the time, the National Weather Service had issued gale warnings for the waters off the bridge. Shortly after 7 p.m. the CHP tweeted that traffic on all...
KSBW.com
3 saved from teetering car on cliff edge in the Santa Cruz Mountains by CHP officer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer saved three people stuck in a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in Santa Cruz County. According to CHP- Santa Cruz, an officer was dispatched after they received a call of a car teetering on a ditch in the area of 885 Old Mill Rd., in a remote area north of Scotts Valley. Officer Murphy, who responded to the incident, arrived to see the car teetering off a cliff and not a ditch.
NBC Bay Area
Multiple Areas of Monterey County Could Be Cut Off as Salinas River Crests
Monterey County residents were advised to prepare for major roadways to be closed due to flooding between Thursday night and Sunday morning as flood-stage water flows move through the Salinas River to the coast. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said at a press conference Thursday afternoon at the Salinas River...
Student Lookout: Storm updates, Walnut Avenue Cafe & Downtown Fridays
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you updates, resources and information about the storms affecting Santa Cruz County, a great brunch spot downtown and some fun events to check out. Plus, a great $5 movie ticket student deal.
KSBW.com
Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says
Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down in both directions from upper Highway 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says.
KSBW.com
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
CAPITOLA, Calif. — The storm-related destruction at Seacliff State Beach south of Capitola goes well beyond damage to thecherished wooden pier, as new images from California State Parks show. "People are shocked," Santa Cruz Public Safety Superintendent Gabe McKenna told SFGATE on Tuesday. "Seacliff State Beach is one of...
