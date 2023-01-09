Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
King scores 42, East Tennessee State downs Citadel 96-74
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan King scored 42 points — the for the sixth-highest total in a Division I game this season — and East Tennessee State took down Citadel 96-74 on Wednesday night. King made 8 of 12 from 3-point range and had seven steals for...
Player of the Week: Dobyns-Bennett's Brady Stump
Brady Stump has been a mainstay on the Dobyns-Bennett varsity basketball team. "Ever since my freshman year it's just been fun," said Stump. "I've had a good journey, I've had a lot of good friends." He reached the pinnacle of this career when the Indians won a state championship last...
Dobyns-Bennett Boys, Cherokee girls win region bowling titles
Four ticket to the sub-state bowling round were handed out in Johnson City on Wednesday. Two teams on the boys team and two on the girls team could get within one win of the state tournament.On the boys side, Dobyns-Bennett beat Greeneville 203. Both teams will move on to sub-state. The Indians will host William Blount on Monday, Greeneville will head to Seiver Country. The winners of those matches earn a spot in next week's state championship tournament.On the girls side, Cherokee took down D-B 13-10. The Chief will host Gibbs in the sub-state round on Saturday, while the Indians go on the road to Carter. The winners from those matches also win a sport in the state tournament.
Suspended Sullivan band director Eddie Dalton retires
BLOUNTVILLE — Eddie Dalton, the Sullivan County middle school band director charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed by a student last month, says he has retired. Two school officials Monday also confirmed the tenured teacher’s retirement, which means he won’t face the start of dismissal action from the Sullivan County Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race at BMS for first time since 2017
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half a decade has passed since the driver who coined the phrase, “It’s Bristol, Baby!” raced at the Last Great Coliseum, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the speedway in September. A release from Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) states that Earnhardt Jr. will race during the Food City 300 […]
New mayor selected in Bristol, Tennessee
(WCYB) — There's a new mayor in the City of Bristol, Tennessee. The city council voted unanimously to select Vince Turner for the job during their meeting Tuesday night. Turner tells News 5 his top priorities include getting a resolution to the odors from the Bristol, Virginia landfill, the search for a new city manager, and for the city to continue to be financially stable to provide the highest level of service to the community.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Former assistant police chief sues town of Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Greeneville assistant chief of police, who was terminated more than a year ago, has sued the town. Michael Crum was terminated in December 2021 after a scathing department-wide review of the Greeneville Police Department that revealed employees had not been satisfied with the work environment.
Highlands Community Services in Abingdon adds problem gambling specialist to staff
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gambling is growing rapidly in Virginia. According to a recent legislative report, the state's gaming industry is expected to reach $21 billion by 2025. All of that wagering comes with an increased chance for abuse and addiction. Experts say between one and three percent of...
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
Skate Bristol looking for logo design for proposed permanent skate park
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you're a Bristol teen and a fan of skating and art, this contest may be for you. Skate Bristol is looking for a logo for when the new skate park comes to town, and your work could be featured. Skate Bristol is a group...
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Parents, school officials say third grade reading law may have unintended consequences
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools and other systems across Tennessee may have to deal with the logistics of a larger-than-expected third grade for 2023-24, coupled with a smaller-than-projected fourth grade. And you might throw in possible third or fourth grade enrollment losses to private schools or homeschooling.
Some South Fork Utility District customers optimistic about new leadership
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The start of 2023 came with a change in leadership for the South Fork Utility District. Adam Hale has been on the job as general manager for less than two weeks, with board members saying he's "very qualified and knowledgeable." The South Fork Utility District...
Kingsport woman reported missing
(WCYB) — Police in Kingsport, Tennessee are asking for the public's assistance finding a woman whose family members say she has not been seen or heard from in about ten months. NAME: Lynsey Pickett. AGE: 36. HEIGHT: 5'2" WEIGHT: 130 lbs. HAIR: Various colors. EYES: Brown. Police say there...
Trial date set for teenager accused of murdering grandmother and brother in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The trial date has been set for a juvenile accused of killing his brother and grandmother with a hammer in Greene County. Jordan Allen was arraigned on January 5. His trial date was set for January 22, 2024. Allen will be tried as an...
United Way of Greater Kingsport hits 2022 yearly campaign goal
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United Way of Greater Kingsport is thankful for its generous community, due to raising funds for its yearly campaign. The organization says it raised $2.8 million, to support its community in the coming year. Combined with grants and in-kind contributions, the United Way says...
Demolition of former Wise County jail begins
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Demolition work has started on the former Wise County jail. The jail ceased operations in 2005 when the county joined the Southwest Regional Jail Authority. County administrator Mike Hatfield says they're using the same contractor who demolished the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high...
Blountville man accused of stealing two boats
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Deputies in Sullivan County, Tennessee, arrested a man accused of stealing two boats from two separate residences. Tony Falin, 56, of Blountville, is facing two counts of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000. Deputies say the two boats were stolen in December. Both...
Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter at full capacity for dogs
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you've been thinking about adopting a dog, there may not be a much better time. The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter is no longer able to take any more dogs in due to the facility being at capacity. Executive director Tammy Davis says...
