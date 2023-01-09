ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

King scores 42, East Tennessee State downs Citadel 96-74

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan King scored 42 points — the for the sixth-highest total in a Division I game this season — and East Tennessee State took down Citadel 96-74 on Wednesday night. King made 8 of 12 from 3-point range and had seven steals for...
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: Dobyns-Bennett's Brady Stump

Brady Stump has been a mainstay on the Dobyns-Bennett varsity basketball team. "Ever since my freshman year it's just been fun," said Stump. "I've had a good journey, I've had a lot of good friends." He reached the pinnacle of this career when the Indians won a state championship last...
wcyb.com

Dobyns-Bennett Boys, Cherokee girls win region bowling titles

Four ticket to the sub-state bowling round were handed out in Johnson City on Wednesday. Two teams on the boys team and two on the girls team could get within one win of the state tournament.On the boys side, Dobyns-Bennett beat Greeneville 203. Both teams will move on to sub-state. The Indians will host William Blount on Monday, Greeneville will head to Seiver Country. The winners of those matches earn a spot in next week's state championship tournament.On the girls side, Cherokee took down D-B 13-10. The Chief will host Gibbs in the sub-state round on Saturday, while the Indians go on the road to Carter. The winners from those matches also win a sport in the state tournament.
Kingsport Times-News

Suspended Sullivan band director Eddie Dalton retires

BLOUNTVILLE — Eddie Dalton, the Sullivan County middle school band director charged with falsely reporting he was stabbed by a student last month, says he has retired. Two school officials Monday also confirmed the tenured teacher’s retirement, which means he won’t face the start of dismissal action from the Sullivan County Board of Education at Tuesday’s meeting.
WJHL

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race at BMS for first time since 2017

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half a decade has passed since the driver who coined the phrase, “It’s Bristol, Baby!” raced at the Last Great Coliseum, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. will return to the speedway in September. A release from Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) states that Earnhardt Jr. will race during the Food City 300 […]
wcyb.com

New mayor selected in Bristol, Tennessee

(WCYB) — There's a new mayor in the City of Bristol, Tennessee. The city council voted unanimously to select Vince Turner for the job during their meeting Tuesday night. Turner tells News 5 his top priorities include getting a resolution to the odors from the Bristol, Virginia landfill, the search for a new city manager, and for the city to continue to be financially stable to provide the highest level of service to the community.
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
wcyb.com

Former assistant police chief sues town of Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Greeneville assistant chief of police, who was terminated more than a year ago, has sued the town. Michael Crum was terminated in December 2021 after a scathing department-wide review of the Greeneville Police Department that revealed employees had not been satisfied with the work environment.
wcyb.com

Kingsport woman reported missing

(WCYB) — Police in Kingsport, Tennessee are asking for the public's assistance finding a woman whose family members say she has not been seen or heard from in about ten months. NAME: Lynsey Pickett. AGE: 36. HEIGHT: 5'2" WEIGHT: 130 lbs. HAIR: Various colors. EYES: Brown. Police say there...
wcyb.com

United Way of Greater Kingsport hits 2022 yearly campaign goal

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United Way of Greater Kingsport is thankful for its generous community, due to raising funds for its yearly campaign. The organization says it raised $2.8 million, to support its community in the coming year. Combined with grants and in-kind contributions, the United Way says...
wcyb.com

Demolition of former Wise County jail begins

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Demolition work has started on the former Wise County jail. The jail ceased operations in 2005 when the county joined the Southwest Regional Jail Authority. County administrator Mike Hatfield says they're using the same contractor who demolished the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high...
wcyb.com

Blountville man accused of stealing two boats

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Deputies in Sullivan County, Tennessee, arrested a man accused of stealing two boats from two separate residences. Tony Falin, 56, of Blountville, is facing two counts of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000. Deputies say the two boats were stolen in December. Both...
