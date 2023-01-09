Read full article on original website
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Showrunner Reveals Why It Was So Important to Bring Hetty Back
For all you NCIS: Los Angeles fans, there was a special treat involved in the most recent NCIS three-show crossover. Do you remember what it was? Hetty popped up! Well, Hetty Lange is a beloved character who hasn’t been seen much lately. Yet there she was in a, well, unique situation.
Priscilla Presley Celebrates Elvis’ 88th Birthday With Emotional Post
While celebrating her former husband’s 88th birthday, Priscilla Presley shared a touching message on her Twitter for those who are still big fans of Elvis. In the touching social media post, Priscilla Presley declared, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always [in] our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive.”
Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed
Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Christina Hall’s Husband Reveals He ‘Medically Retired’ From Being a Police Officer, Calls It a ‘Thankless Job’
Christina Hall's husband, Josh, got candid about his former work in the police force, and said "all officers are not saints."
Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star, Dead at 86
Days before Christmas last month, Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless star Quinn Redeker died. Redeker, known for his many contributions to American soaps, died at 86 years old. According to TV Insider, the longtime actor passed away on Tuesday, December 20th in Los Angeles, California....
Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Roasted in Golden Globes Joke Taking Aim at Scientology, Shelly Miscavige
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took aim at Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise multiple times during the awards show. Just prior to announcing the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical or Comedy award, Carmichael took the stage with an irreverent monologue that sharply lampooned Cruise. After...
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Jay DeMarcus Reveals Thoughts on Rascal Flatts Reuniting Someday
If Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney are down to get Rascal Flatts back together, so is Jay DeMarcus. The legendary award-winning band reigned as one of the top country music ensembles for over two decades before the members decided to call it quits in 2020. Despite closing the chapter, they announced that they would do one last tour before saying “goodbye.”
WATCH: Garth Brooks Performs Surprise Set at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville
Patrons of Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe were treated to something amazing recently when country music superstar Garth Brooks gave a surprise performance. The special appearance wasn’t just for fun and good tunes, either. Brooks’s surprise performance was helping to raise funds for Alive Hospice of Nashville. “We...
‘The Voice’ Alum Gwen Stefani Catches Major Heat for Saying ‘I’m Japanese’ During Interview
Gwen Stefani is facing some pretty major backlash after saying that she is Japanese recently in an interview. The statement came during a discussion with Allure as the pop music icon was defending her focus on parts of the Harajuku culture in the early 2000s. According to reports, Gwen Stefani...
WATCH: Austin Butler Pays Powerful Tribute to Elvis Presley During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech
Austin Butler won his first-ever Golden Globe at the 80th annual awards ceremony for his portrayal of Elvis Presley. The 31-year-old actor outshone Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) to clinch the Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama award.
The Bachelors ratings only narrowly beats a repeat of comedy quiz show QI
Channel 10's new and improved The Bachelors has continued to tank in the television ratings as it barely beats ABC's repeat of the British comedy quiz show QI.
Tom Hanks Defends Nepotism in Hollywood Again After Facing Serious Backlash
Not willing to let the topic go, actor Tom Hanks is once again defending “nepo babies” despite the backlash he recently received. As previously reported, Tom Hanks described Hollywood as being a “family business” during an interview with The Sun. “This is what we’ve been doing forever,” he explained. “It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year. The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not.”
‘George & Tammy’ Finale to Feature George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s Daughter in Cameo
The finale of George & Tammy ended on a memorable note when George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s daughter Georgette Jones made a cameo. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Georgette opened up about making an appearance during the George & Tammy finale. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I am not an actress but I will happily pretend to be one,’” Georgette explained. “If they want to put me somewhere – it would be so much to be able to do that.”
‘Jeopardy!’ Co-Host Ken Jennings to Helm New ‘Masters’ Spinoff Featuring Matt Amodio and More
Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings will have more work on his game show plate coming up with Jeopardy! Masters. This new series, which has been given the OK by ABC, will have elite-level competitors as part of the contestant group. Besides Jennings as host, the Sony Pictures Television production is a...
The Judds Remember ‘The Queen of Everything’ Naomi Judd On Her Would-Be 77th Birthday
Namoi Judd died by suicide on April 30th of last year. She left a grieving family as well as a hole in the country music world upon her passing. At the same time, she left behind a musical legacy that will outlive even the youngest of The Judds’ fans. Today, Naomi would have turned 77 years old. To mark the occasion, the official Judds Twitter account posted a heartfelt message this morning.
‘American Idol’: Two Legends From the Competition’s Early Days Announce Major Tour
A couple of American Idol legends, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, are headed out on a big spring 2023 tour. Both of the former contestants on the show will be playing 16 venues as part of Twenty: The Tour. It celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Idol season together. Both of them have become good friends over the years.
Austin Butler Responds to Fans Calling Him Out for Still Sounding Like Elvis Presley
Austin Butler probably is tired by now of hearing people say that he is still sounding a lot like Elvis Presley in his life. But people are still talking about his speech patterns. The latest time Butler responded to comments about how his voice changed since starring in Elvis came at the Golden Globe Awards.
