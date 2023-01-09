ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Priscilla Presley Celebrates Elvis’ 88th Birthday With Emotional Post

While celebrating her former husband’s 88th birthday, Priscilla Presley shared a touching message on her Twitter for those who are still big fans of Elvis. In the touching social media post, Priscilla Presley declared, “It’s Elvis’ 88th birthday today. It’s so hard to believe he is gone but he is always [in] our hearts. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive.”
Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed

Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Jay DeMarcus Reveals Thoughts on Rascal Flatts Reuniting Someday

If Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney are down to get Rascal Flatts back together, so is Jay DeMarcus. The legendary award-winning band reigned as one of the top country music ensembles for over two decades before the members decided to call it quits in 2020. Despite closing the chapter, they announced that they would do one last tour before saying “goodbye.”
Tom Hanks Defends Nepotism in Hollywood Again After Facing Serious Backlash

Not willing to let the topic go, actor Tom Hanks is once again defending “nepo babies” despite the backlash he recently received. As previously reported, Tom Hanks described Hollywood as being a “family business” during an interview with The Sun. “This is what we’ve been doing forever,” he explained. “It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year. The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not.”
‘George & Tammy’ Finale to Feature George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s Daughter in Cameo

The finale of George & Tammy ended on a memorable note when George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s daughter Georgette Jones made a cameo. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Georgette opened up about making an appearance during the George & Tammy finale. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I am not an actress but I will happily pretend to be one,’” Georgette explained. “If they want to put me somewhere – it would be so much to be able to do that.”
The Judds Remember ‘The Queen of Everything’ Naomi Judd On Her Would-Be 77th Birthday

Namoi Judd died by suicide on April 30th of last year. She left a grieving family as well as a hole in the country music world upon her passing. At the same time, she left behind a musical legacy that will outlive even the youngest of The Judds’ fans. Today, Naomi would have turned 77 years old. To mark the occasion, the official Judds Twitter account posted a heartfelt message this morning.
