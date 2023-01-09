Not willing to let the topic go, actor Tom Hanks is once again defending “nepo babies” despite the backlash he recently received. As previously reported, Tom Hanks described Hollywood as being a “family business” during an interview with The Sun. “This is what we’ve been doing forever,” he explained. “It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year. The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not.”

