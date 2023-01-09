Read full article on original website
Home under construction vandalized in Lackawanna County
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say someone vandalized a home under construction in Lackawanna County, causing thousands of dollars in damages. According to police, contractors were working on the home when they noticed the damage. The PEX plumbing pipes and electrical wires were both cut. Damages for each are worth about $1,500. The […]
Deadly Blaze in Lackawanna County
A woman is dead and dozens are displaced after a fire in a Blakely apartment complex this morning. Fire crews were called around 12:30 am at Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue. Flames and smoke were seen pouring from an apartment on the third floor. Officials say the woman who lived there died in the blaze. She is reported to be in her 70’s. Crews were able to evacuate the 61 other residents from the building. They have to stay somewhere else until renovations are made.
Pa. American Water to lay down 30K feet of new pipe in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced they will begin to replace 5.6 miles of water mains in Scranton. According to Pennsylvania American Water, the $8,000,000 project will improve reliability, increase water flows for firefighting, and reduce service disruptions. The company has hired contractors to replace 30,000 feet of the old six-inch […]
Power outages in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some areas of Luzerne County were without power on Wednesday morning. About 11,000 homes and businesses were in the dark for a time because of a substation issue, according to UGI Utilities. UGI's website indicated that power was restored by about 11:20 a.m. For the...
Woman dead, 61 displaced after high-rise fire in Lackawanna County
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a fire in Lackawanna County. The first alarm came in around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Blakely High Rise on Railroad Avenue. The first firefighters on the scene found smoke and flames shooting from a third-floor apartment, and the resident of that apartment died.
Over 11,000 impacted by Wednesday morning power outage
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Approximately 11,000 customers across Luzerne County lost power early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman from UGI Utilities, Inc. The outage was attributed to an issue with a substation, according to UGI, who also posted an update to their Facebook page...
Crews Fight House Fire in Apalachin
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Apalachin. Crews were called to Bolles Hill Road after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Smoke could be seen coming from the two-story house. Four people were inside the house at the time of the blaze. All got out and no injuries were reported.
PSP search for missing people in Luzerne County
LEHMAN, Pa. — State police in Luzerne County are investigating a report of two missing people in the area of Pike Creek Reservoir in Lehman Township. A state police helicopter was circling the area for a time Wednesday morning. Newswatch 16 watched investigators take a blue Subaru Crosstrek out...
Part of Route 611 to remain closed
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A heads up for drivers in Monroe County, a section of Route 611 will remain closed until the end of summer. A rock slide closed a part of the road south of the Delaware Water Gap borough last month. Now, officials say construction is...
Fire at concrete business in Schuylkill County ruled accidental
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A fire that damaged a concrete business in Schuylkill County has been ruled an accident. Quandel Concrete near Minersville, caught fire last week. The owner says he was grateful local fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames, saving his business. No one was...
Fire damages Greenfield Twp. home
A fire destroyed a home in Greenfield Township and left several people without a place to stay. Calls went out for the fire in the 9500 block of New Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports from the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the home when crews arrived. Everyone inside was able to […]
Two Charged, One Injured After Explosion in Owego
Two people are charged after an explosion in Owego left one person injured. The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence on Hill Street around 4:30 a.m. on December 11th for a report of an explosion. Deputies administered first aid to the victim and the victim was...
Almost 200 rabbits rescued from hoarder house in Pa.: reports
Nearly 200 rabbits have been taken to a Lackawanna County animal shelter after being rescued from a hoarding situation, according to reports from WNEP, WOLF and WBRE/WYOU. The 192 rabbits were taken from a home in Covington Township, according to WNEP. The original estimate was that 40 rabbits needed to be rescued, but that number quickly grew.
Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather this January has been cooperating for road and bridge repairs, and work is underway on a bridge in Luzerne County that’s been closed for over a year. Luzerne County officials say they’re waiting for the green light from PennDOT and anticipating its reopening as soon as next […]
Woman hospitalized after being hit by a train
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Luzerne County. Police were called to the area of the Lehigh Gorge south access point near White Haven around 3 p.m. Officials have not released an update on the woman's condition. The...
Fight to save scout camping area in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rally of support outside Trexler Scout Reservation on Jonas Road in Polk Township. More than two dozen campers and camp leaders came out to show their love for the camp that's getting ready to close its doors. "If they lose the camp...
Criminal mischief suspect on the loose in Schuylkill County
PINE GROVE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident at Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township on New Year's Day. Troopers say a male suspect drove onto the property in a dark Chevrolet pickup truck just after midnight and used a tow strap to tear two metal handrails out of concrete steps before fleeing the scene.
New parking rates in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Max Kubiak is used to paying the parking meter on Main Street in Stroudsburg when he goes to the gym. But this was the first day he had to go back in his wallet to pull out more change, and it was not because he was working out longer than usual.
SUV stolen from dealership in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township are searching for the people who stole an SUV right from a dealership. Police say around 2 a.m. Monday, a Dodge Durango Hellcat was taken right from the lot at Ken Pollock Nissan on Mundy Street. The car is valued at around...
Woman charged with setting tree on fire
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
