'That's how you play winning football': Broncos show signs of future potential in 31-28 win over Chargers

Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
DougCo superintendent announces raises and creative retention strategiesSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock downtown train horns may end soonMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson
Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
Broncos president hints that new uniforms are in the works
When he was introduced five months ago, new Denver Broncos president Damani Leech was promptly asked about the status of the team’s uniforms. “[Y]ou have to try to balance history and tradition and three Super Bowls wearing this uniform, but also understanding that tastes evolve [and] your customer evolves,” Leech said. “Connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it is also one of those things I certainly will be looking at.”
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Predicts the Results of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd make his predictions for the upcoming Wild Card Weekend going into an NFL playoffs where Tom Brady and the Bucs are lurking as an enigmatic division champion, the Bills are looking to finally climb Mount Kansas City, the Cowboys are trying to make it back to their first conference championship game since 1996, the Jaguars and Giants are trying to prove themselves as legitimate contenders not only this season but in the future, Lamar Jackson is looking to finally prove himself as a $50 million per year player [if he hasn’t already], and the 49ers and Bengals will shoot for their familiar perches as conference champions.
Best Super Bowl odds for every NFL team entering Wild Card playoffs
The NFL Playoffs are here and Vegas has already assigned the AFC as the conference to beat to win the Super Bowl. That’s right, two AFC teams sit atop the Super Bowl odds as we head into the playoffs despite the Eagles having a bye into the second round of the playoffs.
NFL offense rankings: Running down the 14 teams ahead of Wild Card Weekend
With the playoffs set to begin this weekend, take a gander at our NFL offense rankings as we look at
Broncos Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Head Coaching Vacancy
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has been the hottest name in relation to the Denver Broncos coaching vacancy, but there's at least one dark horse name to watch for according to insider Benjamin Allbright. On Twitter Wednesday, Allbright shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with a source who ...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff picks, predictions for 2023 AFC, NFC brackets and Super Bowl 57
Every year brings new surprises in the NFL. The 2022 season was no different. A grand total of 66 different quarterbacks started a game, breaking the NFL record during a non-strike year. The Rams and Cardinals started four QBs apiece, one year removed from squaring off on wild-card weekend en route to Los Angeles' Super Bowl championship. Yet they combined for nine wins this season at the bottom of the NFC West.
nfltraderumors.co
Broncos Make Four Roster Moves
The Denver Broncos officially signed DT Jordan Jackson to a futures contract and released WR Kaden Davis, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, and OT George Moore from their practice squad. Denver has now signed 10 players to futures deals. The full list includes:. WR Victor Bolden. G Parker Ferguson. CB Faion Hicks.
Raiders looking into adding Tom Brady?
Tom Brady still has at least one more game to play for the Buccaneers, but that hasn’t stopped pundits (and, potentially, other NFL teams) from considering where he could play next season. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show (Twitter link), Albert Breer of TheMMQB said the Raiders are “unequivocally” looking into the possibility of adding the future Hall of Famer.
Rootstown starts strong, finds groove to top Mogadore
MOGADORE — The Rovers emphasized a strong start before Wednesday's game. At halftime, they focused on taking their shots. Rootstown girls basketball ultimately achieved both goals for a 67-48 win...
