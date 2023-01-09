Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Need Ryan Merkley’s Skills But Not His Attitude
Ryan Merkley has asked for a trade from the San Jose Sharks. Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff was the first on the story, stating that the Sharks are aiming to honor it. Despite the team having a season that will lead them to a lottery pick, he has solely played in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season, where he has 14 assists (six of those on the power play) in 30 games with the San Jose Barracuda. Despite being nearly 0.5 points per game and factoring in on 16 percent of all of the Barracuda goals (88 goals in 35 games) on a weak offensive team.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Shouldn’t Consider Trading For Matt Dumba
In a recent segment of TSN’s Insider Trading, Darren Dreger noted that the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The right-shot defender is in the final year of his contract, with a price tag of $6 million. The Wild are clearly...
The Hockey Writers
Do the Edmonton Oilers Have a Culture Problem?
While the Edmonton Oilers have suffered several frustrating losses through the first half of the 2022-23 season, Monday’s 6-3 drubbing by the Los Angeles Kings had to be one of the most painful. In what was a huge game against a division opponent, the Oilers seemed disinterested throughout much of the contest.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Remain Team with Many Flaws in Year 8 of McDavid
While it feels like forever ago, you don’t have to go all that far back to find a time when the Edmonton Oilers were the laughingstock of the NHL. Despite having three first-overall picks in three straight years from 2010-2012, they continued to be among the worst teams in the league, which led them to select first overall yet again in 2015.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Grant Williams provides huge boost in C's win
The Boston Celtics returned home and treated the TD Garden crowd to a win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. With the victory, the C's evened the season series vs. the Bulls at two games apiece. Their third consecutive triumph improved their record to an NBA-best 29-12. Boston led...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Prospect Zack Ostapchuk Traded to WHL’s Winnipeg Ice
It has been quite the busy week for Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk, as he won the gold medal with Canada at the World Junior Championship (WJC), and has now been traded to the Winnipeg Ice, who sit in second place in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Ostapchuk currently has 10 goals, 29 points, in 21 games for the Giants, sitting second in points per game on his team.
The Hockey Writers
Devils By the Numbers at the Halfway Point
Just like that, the first half of the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 season is in the books. It has been a wild few months for the franchise that included a historic 13-game winning streak, multiple milestones, and surprising performances from the team’s newest acquisitions. Through the first 40 games of the season, the Devils are in the playoff race and enter tonight’s game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes with 53 points.
Bulls optimistic about DeRozan's status, 2nd half
WASHINGTON --- In NBA injury report parlance, questionable means a 50 percent chance of playing and 50 percent chance of not playing. Which phrase is used depends on whether one takes a glass half-full or glass half-empty perspective. Given that DeMar DeRozan hasn’t missed a game yet this season and...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Hurricanes’ 3-Game Losing Streak
The Carolina Hurricanes returned back to earth last week as they lost three-straight contests following an 11-game winning streak that spanned the majority of December into the new year. The losing streak, which could be chalked up to poor defensive play and an inability to finish consistently, included losses to the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Caruso on track to return from ankle injury vs. Celtics
BOSTON --- Alex Caruso participated in the Chicago Bulls' morning shootaround at TD Garden and said he plans to return from missing two-plus games with a sprained right ankle on Monday night against the Boston Celtics. "I feel good," Caruso said. Caruso rolled his ankle when he inadvertently stepped on...
Podcast: Kane injury update and Reichel is starting to pop
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis provide an injury update on Patrick Kane and weigh in on Lukas Reichel's impressive weekend. Plus, Alex Stalock continues to shine, emergency goaltender Scott Foster makes an appearance at practice and legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shows off his skills in net.
Green to undergo surgical procedure on right knee
WASHINGTON --- NBC Sports Chicago analyst Stacey King likes to say light-heartedly that "there are five Javontes" out there whenever Javonte Green makes one of his trademark hustle plays. At this point, the Chicago Bulls will welcome when a singular Green can take the court. The Bulls announced that Green,...
DeRozan misses 1st game of season with quad strain
WASHINGTON --- DeMar DeRozan missed his first game of the season Wednesday night, sitting out because of the right quad strain that he suffered in Monday’s loss to the Boston Celtics. Coach Billy Donovan said the team will be properly cautious with the injury but that it’s not considered...
Bulls midseason superlatives: Best win, top performer, more
The Chicago Bulls reach the midway point of this confounding season following Monday’s game in Boston on pace for either 38 or 40 victories, depending on that outcome. They own the second-easiest remaining schedule by current opponents’ winning percentage, so they could better that projection. Or not. It...
LaVine takes over fourth quarter with DeMar DeRozan out
BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan couldn’t assume his “King of the Fourth” role Monday night because he watched the final frame from the Chicago Bulls’ locker room, nursing a right quad strain. DeRozan saw another fourth-quarter takeover, albeit one that ultimately fell short, as Zach LaVine...
Poles explains Bears' strategy for critical offseason ahead
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The first season of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era ended with the Bears going 3-14, finishing on a 10-game losing streak, and landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With Poles' teardown complete, the Bears now enter what could be a transformational...
