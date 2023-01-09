Read full article on original website
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
NHL roundup: Flyers stay hot behind Travis Konecny’s hat trick
Travis Konecny posted his second career hat trick to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 5-3 on
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Set to return Tuesday
Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to return for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com. Zuccarello missed the Wild's previous two games because of the injury. He has 16 goals and 40 points in 37 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, he's expected to resume serving in a top-six role and serve on the top power-play unit.
Devils' Miles Wood: Hurt during practice
Wood (undisclosed) was injured during Monday's practice, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, but he will travel with the team. The Devils will see how Wood feels Tuesday morning before determining if he will play versus the Hurricanes. If he is unavailable for Tuesday's contest, Fabian Zetterlund is projected to be in the lineup. Wood has 16 points, 43 PIM, 99 shots on goal and 55 hits in 39 games this season.
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
5 takeaways from Nuggets' runaway win over Suns in second of road back-to-back
DENVER — Playing in mile-high altitude in the second game of a back-to-back, the Phoenix Suns didn't have it on Wednesday night. The West-leading Denver Nuggets ran them off the floor in a 126-97 win before 18,872 fans at Ball Arena. Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic posted a near triple double in just...
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
Cardinals' Auden Tate: Gets another deal with Cardinals
Tate signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Tate spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on and off the Eagles' practice squad before joining up with Arizona on Jan. 4. This marked the first time in the 25-year-old's career that he did not appear in a regular-season game, and he has now accumulated 17 receptions since the 2019 season. Tate figures to compete for a depth role in this heavily stocked receiving corps.
Boston Red Sox top prospects 2023: Marcelo Mayer leads list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Jets' James Robinson: Non-factor after trade to NY
Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through...
Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Lands new deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Jefferson to a reserve/future contract Monday. Jefferson will get another chance to carve out a spot with Detroit heading into the offseason. The 2021 seventh-round pick logged 15 carries for 74 yards and two touchdowns across seven games during his rookie season, though he spent the entirety of 2022 on the practice squad before being elevated for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Packers. Jefferson never wound up taking the field against Green Bay, though his experience with the team was still enough to earn him a new deal heading into this offseason.
Browns' Mike Harley: Remaining with Cleveland
The Browns signed Harley to a reserve/future contract Monday. Harley finished the 2022 season on Cleveland's practice squad, but he didn't make a regular-season appearance. He will look to earn a spot with the team in 2023 and potentially make his NFL debut.
