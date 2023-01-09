ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qFv9_0k7y0jhf00

Digital Brief: Jan. 8, 2023 (AM) 03:12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night.

Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers.

Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th goal. Matt Murray made 34 saves.

Nick Deslauriers and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who entered on a season-high four-game winning streak. Carter Hart had 29 saves.

Toronto took control with three goals in a dominating second period.

Timmins opened the scoring 7:01 into the period with his first career goal on a wrist shot from above the right circle to make it 3-1. After Deslauriers beat Murray with a backhander from close range 1:49 later to pull Philadelphia to 3-2, Liljegren recorded a short-handed tally on a slap shot off a faceoff draw to make it 4-2.

Tavares then capitalized on a turnover by Morgan Frost and scored on a wrist shot over Hart's right shoulder that put the Maple Leafs up three goals with 7:38 left in the period.

The Leafs improved to 11-6-3 on the road while upping their scoring margin to plus-33, having scored 141 and allowed 108.

Konecny extended his goal streak to a career-best six consecutive contests when he tallied on a wrist shot that went between Murray's legs with two minutes left in the first, pulling the Flyers to 2-1. It also gave Konecny points in eight consecutive games. He has nine goals and six assists over that stretch.

NOTES: Flyers D Tony DeAngelo played just one shift in the second period and sat for the rest of the contest. DeAngelo, who is third on the Flyers in points with 23, committed a turnover when he misplayed the puck deep in Philadelphia's zone on Aston-Reese's first-period tally that made it 2-0. … Philadelphia wore Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation jerseys during warmups in honor of their late founder and former owner, who would have turned 90 on Friday. Snider passed away in 2016. … Philadelphia fell to 8-10-1 at home. … Jarnkrok had two assists. … Marner has 34 assists on the season.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Nashville on Wednesday night.

Flyers: At Buffalo on Monday night.

CBS Philly

Konecny's hat trick leads surging Flyers past Capitals 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny sent hats flying and kept the Philadelphia Flyers' confidence soaring.Konecny had a hat trick, and Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored to lead the surging Flyers to a 5-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night."I'm kind of getting my bounces right now," Konecny said. "It goes around in the locker room throughout a season and it's just going my way right now."Marcus Johansson and T.J. Oshie beat Carter Hart for two straight goals in the third for Washington that trimmed the lead to 4-3. Hart held on the rest of the way...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Ersson gets first career NHL shutout as Flyers beat Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league's highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games."I think that's what's been impressive about (Ersson), he's just very calm and he gets about his business," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "It helps the team. So, I'm happy for him."Farabee's goal and assist came 1:27 apart in the first period....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Lightning host the Canucks after Kucherov's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (17-20-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Vancouver Canucks after Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the Lightning's 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay has gone 16-4-1 in...
TAMPA, FL
97.3 ESPN

Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal

Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin's 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
