Lansdowne, PA

Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.

A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.

The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.

