The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO