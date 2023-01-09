ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New indoor play area now open in Lakeway

Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown

The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
GEORGETOWN, TX
The American Genius

Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion

The Apple campus, an already staple in the Austin tech community is expanding. The campus is currently 33 acres of high tech buildings and employee parking. Apple plans to expand its offices within that acreage by another 900,000 square feet. The current state of the Apple campus has only been...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner

AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock police reopen 1983 cold case murder due to change in laws

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Police are re-investigating a 1983 murder of a woman at the Cactus Lounge on N. Sheppard St. Investigators say on October 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m. Martin Gallegos is believed to have shot 3 people, killing 56-year-old Helen Ochoa and injuring two others. Gallegos...
ROUND ROCK, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX

