10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsPhoenix, AZ
Food truck park Leander Trucking Co. now offering barbecue, hot dog options
Construction on Leander Trucking Co. began in July 2022. (Courtesy Leander Trucking Co.) Two food trucks—Texana BBQ and Topp Dawg—had soft openings at the Leander Trucking Co. food truck park located at 1500 S. Bagdad Road, Leander, on Dec. 18. Texana BBQ serves brisket, ribs and smoked turkey...
fox7austin.com
LGBTQ+ bar Stonewall Warehouse closes in San Marcos
Stonewall Warehouse opened eight years ago in San Marcos. It was a LGBTQ+ bar with karaoke, drag shows, and other events.
JNL Barbecue opens brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Austin
JNL Barbecue traded its food truck for a new east-side spot. (Courtesy JNL) After three years, JNL Barbecue traded its food truck for a brick-and-mortar location. The restaurant had its soft opening at 2027 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, on Dec. 2. The location is open Thursdays through Sundays from...
Cosmos clothing store at Arbor Walk to close by end of March
The owner, Abdullah Maraclu, will transfer all merchandise left at the end of the lease in March to his other stores in Round Rock and Lakeline Mall. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Cosmos, a clothing store at 10515 N. Mopac, Ste. A130, Austin, carrying women’s attire and accessories, will close at the...
30-plus projects challenging mobility, changing profile of downtown Austin
The area around the Rainey Street Historic District will continue to see new high-rise additions. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) High-rise development in downtown Austin continues to move at a rapid pace as millions more square feet of space are in line to be added in the changing city center in the coming years.
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
Mochinut announces closure of San Marcos shop
Mochinut at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, announced its closure Jan. 5. (Courtesy Mochinut) Mochinut announced the closure of its San Marcos shop, located at 700 N. LBJ Drive, Ste. 102B, on Jan. 5 via social media. "We have made the difficult decision to close down our Mochinut San...
KVUE
Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on Sixth Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of Sixth and Trinity streets for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
Any Lab Test Now to open Georgetown location
In February, Any Lab Test Now will open a Georgetown location at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. (Courtesy Any Lab Test Now) Any Lab Test Now will open a new Georgetown location in February at 1013 W. University Ave., Ste. 182. Owned by Sean and Sarah Toney, the full-service...
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
New indoor play area now open in Lakeway
Pikopye’s Town lake-themed playhouse center opened a second location in Lakeway in mid-December. (Courtesy Leah Reed/Pikopye’s Town) Children’s indoor play area Pikopye’s Town opened in mid-December at 1607 N. RM 620, Lakeway. The center, Pikopye’s Town by the Lake, features a themed play area with eight...
Coffee shop, indoor playground to open in Georgetown
The Family Barn will offer coffee among other beverages and snacks in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Family Barn, a coffee shop and playground, is set to open Jan. 16 at 1231 Leander Road, Georgetown. The coffee shop and playground, owned by Sema and Vasily Logvinenko, serves as a gathering place for both children and their parents. While kids enjoy the indoor playground, parents can enjoy a beverage or snack, including fresh smoothies, coffee, desserts and grilled sandwiches. 737-328-1344. www.facebook.com/familyplaybarn.
The American Genius
Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion
The Apple campus, an already staple in the Austin tech community is expanding. The campus is currently 33 acres of high tech buildings and employee parking. Apple plans to expand its offices within that acreage by another 900,000 square feet. The current state of the Apple campus has only been...
Tesla plans to spend $700M+ to expand Austin gigafactory
Tesla’s titanic Austin gigafactory could begin to get substantially larger in the coming weeks.
'We tried and we negotiated as much as we could': Another local business priced out of South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas — Because of rent increases, it's the end of an era for yet another classic Austin business. South Congress Books is closing its doors at the shop's current location on South Congress Avenue and moving to another part of town. The bookstore spent nearly 12 years on the street.
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner
AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
Austin Transportation Department seeking public comments about E. Braker Lane extension
The 0.75-mile East Braker Lane extension up to Samsung Boulevard is expected to reduce congestion on Parmer Lane and increase safety school improvements to Taebaek Drive. (Courtesy city of Austin) A roadway project to extend East Braker Lane from Dawes Place to Samsung Boulevard is underwa, and the city of...
Austin handing out free winter weather supplies
If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock police reopen 1983 cold case murder due to change in laws
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Police are re-investigating a 1983 murder of a woman at the Cactus Lounge on N. Sheppard St. Investigators say on October 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m. Martin Gallegos is believed to have shot 3 people, killing 56-year-old Helen Ochoa and injuring two others. Gallegos...
newsradioklbj.com
APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries
The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
