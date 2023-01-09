ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Hearing to start for GOP’s lawsuit on New Mexico’s congressional map

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLWUd_0k7y0SeC00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court is expected to hear a case this week challenging the state’s new congressional maps.

The hearing scheduled for Monday comes about three months after the High Court ordered a stay in proceedings in the lawsuit brought by the state’s Republican party.

Story continues below:

The GOP has previously said the new districts unfairly favor the opposing party.

Democratic defendants contend the maps are a policy matter that falls under the state legislature’s purview.

If the state Supreme Court sides with the GOP, the case would go back to the District Court level where it started early last year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session

The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would require that all infants born after attempted abortions get medical care, the first abortion-related legislation from the House GOP majority after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade over the summer. The measure, titled the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,...
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election

Kari Lake still wants a “redo” of the governor’s race that she lost by more than 17,000 votes, even after Katie Hobbs was sworn in as governor Monday.   Lake has called for the Arizona Court of Appeals or the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out the results of the governor’s race and for a new […] The post Kari Lake wants the Arizona Supreme Court to order a new election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Artesia woman charged with prostituting daughter

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Artesia mother is now facing charges for alleging prostituting her daughter four years ago. Karyn Estrada is accused of taking money from her boyfriend, Kevin Clements, and allowing him to rape the girl, who was around 11 at the time. At times, investigators say Clements threatened the girl with a gun. […]
ARTESIA, NM
New York Post

President of Mexico asks Biden to land Air Force One at remote airport

This takes air traffic control to a whole new level. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking President Biden to land Air Force One at a new airport farther from the center of Mexico City when he visits next month — describing it as a favor to quell domestic criticism of the project. The unusual request sets up a potentially awkward start to the visit and would require Biden’s motorcade to add time to its commute when the president arrives Jan. 9 for talks with López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I am taking the opportunity to tell [Biden] that...
VERMONT STATE
KRQE News 13

Van carrying 65 chihuahuas crashes near Vaughn

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Over 50 chihuahuas are now at rescues around New Mexico after being rescued from a dangerous situation.  State police say a crash happened early Tuesday morning when a van driven by 40-year-old Missael Rodelo from El Paso veered into oncoming traffic, hitting a tractor-trailer head-on on Highway 54 near Vaughn. Police say […]
VAUGHN, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico marine charged with raping teenager

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico marine has been arrested and charged with raping a 13-year-old girl. Investigators say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley had an ongoing sexual relationship with the girl earlier this year, while he was in Albuquerque on leave from the Marine Corps in North Carolina. The relationship came to light after the girl’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Center Square

Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week

(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...
YUMA, AZ
KRQE News 13

Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend found in Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man accused in the murder of his girlfriend has been arrested in Mexico. Guadalupe Navarrete was found by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez on Saturday. An alert was issued for his arrest back in November after his girlfriend was found dead in her car. He is now in the custody […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy