Hearing to start for GOP’s lawsuit on New Mexico’s congressional map

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court is expected to hear a case this week challenging the state’s new congressional maps.

The hearing scheduled for Monday comes about three months after the High Court ordered a stay in proceedings in the lawsuit brought by the state’s Republican party.

The GOP has previously said the new districts unfairly favor the opposing party.

Democratic defendants contend the maps are a policy matter that falls under the state legislature’s purview.

If the state Supreme Court sides with the GOP, the case would go back to the District Court level where it started early last year.

