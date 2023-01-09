Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers
This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded." Carroll might ...
NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz's Message Today
Did Carson Wentz just post a goodbye message to the Commanders? On Tuesday, the veteran QB shared a photo to his Instagram after being unavailable for the media Monday, which read: Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted. Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and ...
NBC Sports
Carroll’s amusing reaction to facing 49ers in wild-card round
Pete Carroll was ecstatic to learn that his Seattle Seahawks secured a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions pulled off the 20-16 Week 18 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. That is until he came to a significant realization. The win meant the No. 7 seed and a...
Kliff Kingsbury Fired by Cardinals, GM Steve Keim Steps Down
The Arizona Cardinals have fired their head coach less than a year after giving him a six-year extension that would’ve lasted through 2027. Kliff Kingsbury was let go as head coach after giving Arizona a 4-13 season as they intended to go to the playoffs in back-to-back years. The...
After latest blowout win, 49ers get another opponent's coach fired
If the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday didn’t send their division rivals over a cliff, it might’ve helped them get over Kliff. The Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, less than a year after he signed a contract extension that would keep him in the desert through 2027 and not even 24 hours after San Francisco crushed Arizona 38-13 at Levi’s Stadium. Kingsbury,...
NBC Sports
Kittle trumpets 'special' Purdy as NFL's top OROY candidate
Quarterback Brock Purdy played in only the final six regular-season games. But what a six-game stretch it was. Purdy’s performances since taking over for injured 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo have provided an argument for his inclusion into the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. “I don’t know...
NBC Sports
Kittle explains incredible on-field chemistry with Purdy
One of the more interesting developments of the 2022 NFL season was 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy's chemistry with tight end George Kittle. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Kittle spoke with reporters about his and Purdy's chemistry on the field. "We...
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan feels confident Purdy is learning from mistakes
Brock Purdy dazzled in the 49ers' 38-13 win Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals, and coach Kyle Shanahan believes part of the rookie's success is a direct result of his attention to detail when evaluating his own performances. On Monday, the head coach spoke to local media via conference call and...
Yardbarker
Cardinals' 2023 Home/Away Opponents Finalized
The Arizona Cardinals look to undergo quite the amount of change in the coming months. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim are out of the picture, while receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now expected to be moved in the offseason as well. 30 free agents - which includes...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk believes 49ers' offense still growing with rookie Purdy
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy spent most of the season working with the 49ers’ scout team in practices. He threw passes against the 49ers’ first-team defense to the likes of practice-squad wide receivers Willie Snead IV, Tay Martin and Dazz Newsome. Only since he replaced Jimmy...
Ja Morant gifts gear to young fan who had signed ball stolen
After a young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her prized basketball stolen, Ja Morant jumped in to ease the anguish
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy's case for Rookie of Year; Sean Payton's future: Cheat Sheet
In the five days after the culmination of the NFL's regular season and the start of the NFL playoffs, 50 members of the media fill out anonymous ballots for all the postseason awards. I do not have a vote. As an NFL Network employee, I never wanted anything I said or did on the league network held against me when voting results were revealed or brought up. So I sit this thing out. Year after year, I have no say in who wins the actual awards. But not having a vote also allows me to be very vocal with no agenda and no impact on the actual voting.
NBC New York
MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Finalizing Six-Year, $200M Contract
Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources. The news comes less...
