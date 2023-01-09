Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
19 Year Old Hagen Knepp Prepares For Cancer Procedure and Shares Thoughts
A former Barr Reeve basketball standout will be having a big surgery this week, and the community is surrounding him and his family with prayers. 19-year-old Hagen Knepp was diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing a 12-hour “chemo bath” and procedure this Thursday. Greg Bateman had a chance to visit with Hagen on his home basketball court at Barr Reeve last week, and as always, he was positive and said he is thankful for this community and all the thoughts and prayers…
wbiw.com
Obituary: Thomas Lee Blake
Thomas Lee Blake, 72, of Springville passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 3:19 a.m. at IU Health in Paoli. He was born on June 29, 1950, in Bedford to Hubert and Gladys (Andis) Blake. He was a 1969 graduate of Fayetteville High School, he retired from G.E. in Bloomington and was a Cowboy.
wamwamfm.com
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Tip Lowery
Bedford lost a strong advocate for her and her people when, on Jan. 10, Tip Lowery, 72, of Bedford, passed away at his home, with family nearby. He had a short, but courageous, fight with leukemia and its complications. He was born on Jan. 6, 1951, in Bloomington to Morrell...
wbiw.com
Norman points the way as Stars race past Columbus East to clinch share of HHC title
COLUMBUS – The best point guard in the state pointed the way to a conference championship. Any argument? Not after Karsyn Norman slashed, dashed and splashed her way to a career-best performance and powered Bedford North Lawrence to its goal of a crown. Showcasing all of her sensational skills,...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County shines at Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Regional
Hamilton County had a successful time at last Friday’s Indiana High School Girls Wrestling regional tournament, which took place that day at Warren Central. Thirteen local wrestlers finished in the top four of their respective weight classes, and that qualified them for the IHSGW state tournament, which is set for this Friday at Mooresville. Wrestling begins at 11 a.m., with the championship matches at 6:30 p.m.
thedailyhoosier.com
Rapidly improving 2024 big man Derik Queen gives thoughts on IU basketball, overall recruitment
LAPORTE, Ind. — A year ago Derik Queen was toiling behind the scenes as a sophomore, not seeing the floor much for the prestigious Montverde Academy basketball program after transferring in from Baltimore, Md. Although he is a 5-star prospect, that first year wasn’t altogether surprising at the national...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Andrew Kristan
Michael Andrew Kristan, 53, of Orleans, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born May 28, 1969, in Jamestown, New York, he was the son of Michael and Frances (Whitney) Kristan. He married Lou Ann Nicole Briscoe on July 28, 2006, and she survives. Michael worked as a...
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Darrin R. Zaragoza
Darrin R. Zaragoza age 54 of Bedford passed away at 2:57 p.m. on January 6, 2023, at IU Health in Bedford. He was born in Bedford on December 3, 1968, to Lula Mae Roll. Darrin married Beth Baker Zaragoza in Bloomington on October 1, 2004, and she survives. Survivors include...
wbiw.com
Obituary: William Allen Thompson
William Allen Thompson, 55, of Orleans, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Born April 11, 1967, in Lawrence County, he was the son of William Michael and Judith Kay (Covey) Thompson. William worked at GE on assembly and in the warehouse. Surviving is his children, Michael Allen...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ronald Louis Goodmon
Ronald Louis Goodmon, 72, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his residence. Born December 27, 1950, in Indianapolis, he was the son of Elmer Goodmon and Betty (Evans) Estes. Ronald worked for car dealerships transporting cars. Surviving is his children, Ronnie Goodmon of Bloomington, Malinda Borders of...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Loretta Myrtle Hamer
Loetta Myrtle Hamer, 101, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born November 2, 1921, in Princeton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Jess Bert and Ruby Myrtle (Pugh) Long. Loetta married Otto Glenn Hamer on February 18, 1940, and he preceded her in death on August 17, 2010.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Frances (Dumond) Weber
Frances (Dumond) Weber, 87 of Seymour, formerly of Bedford, passed away at home. peacefully, surrounded by family on January 10, 2023, at 7:46 a.m. Frances was born on December 14, 1935, to James and Alma Henson. She married Garland Weber on November 21, 1964. She worked many years at gas stations, restaurants, and at a small grocery store owned by her and her husband.
salemleader.com
Luckett hired as new general manager at Salem Speedway
Salem Speedway has hired Glenn Luckett as the new general manager. A press release was sent to local news media announcing the appointment, stating, “Salem native Glenn Luckett has been hired by Salem Speedway owner Nick Bohanon to help manage the iconic racetrack located in Salem, Indiana.”. Luckett started...
wbiw.com
Jacobs Professor wins Business Idea Competition for Innovative Cello Platform
BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, announced today the winner of the Crossroads Idea Competition, held December 14, 2022. Jamie Tagg, Associate Professor of Music, Audio Engineering, and Sound Production at the IU Jacobs School of Music, won for his business concept Celadore, an innovative performance riser for cellists soloing with orchestras. Celadore will receive a $2,500 investment from Flywheel Fund, The Mill’s venture capital fund for startup companies.
Trent Sisley ranked No. 50 in the nation, receives five Big Ten offers
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – There’s something about small towns in Indiana producing some of the best basketball stars. French Lick had Larry Bird, Washington had the Zeller brothers and right now in Lincoln City, it’s Trent Sisley. “Trent is just a special talent,” said head coach Nate Hawkins. “It’s one that we probably haven’t […]
wbiw.com
4th Grade Maker Challenge Showcase is tonight at Bloomington High School North
BLOOMINGTON – The 2022-2023 4th Grade Maker Challenge Corporation-Wide winners will be displayed tonight at Bloomington High School North. Best Product Improves on a Negative Environmental Impact – The Junky Jellyfish: Childs Elementary (Mia F. Kaia S., Bryn T.) Best Product Reused to Make Less Waste – The...
leoweekly.com
Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life
Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
wbiw.com
Bedford Rotary will host the 11th Rotary Toast honoring Pat Hutchinson
BEDFORD – The Bedford Rotary Club will be hosting the 11th annual Rotary Toast, this year’s honoree is Pat Hutchinson, owner of 12 Months of Christmas and local community leader. This event will take place on February 11, at First Baptist Church in Bedford. Doors will open at...
