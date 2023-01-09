ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

19 Year Old Hagen Knepp Prepares For Cancer Procedure and Shares Thoughts

A former Barr Reeve basketball standout will be having a big surgery this week, and the community is surrounding him and his family with prayers. 19-year-old Hagen Knepp was diagnosed with cancer and will be undergoing a 12-hour “chemo bath” and procedure this Thursday. Greg Bateman had a chance to visit with Hagen on his home basketball court at Barr Reeve last week, and as always, he was positive and said he is thankful for this community and all the thoughts and prayers…
MONTGOMERY, IN
Obituary: Thomas Lee Blake

Thomas Lee Blake, 72, of Springville passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 3:19 a.m. at IU Health in Paoli. He was born on June 29, 1950, in Bedford to Hubert and Gladys (Andis) Blake. He was a 1969 graduate of Fayetteville High School, he retired from G.E. in Bloomington and was a Cowboy.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
Vicki Jean Gabbart

Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
VINCENNES, IN
Obituary: Tip Lowery

Bedford lost a strong advocate for her and her people when, on Jan. 10, Tip Lowery, 72, of Bedford, passed away at his home, with family nearby. He had a short, but courageous, fight with leukemia and its complications. He was born on Jan. 6, 1951, in Bloomington to Morrell...
BEDFORD, IN
Hamilton County shines at Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Regional

Hamilton County had a successful time at last Friday’s Indiana High School Girls Wrestling regional tournament, which took place that day at Warren Central. Thirteen local wrestlers finished in the top four of their respective weight classes, and that qualified them for the IHSGW state tournament, which is set for this Friday at Mooresville. Wrestling begins at 11 a.m., with the championship matches at 6:30 p.m.
INDIANA STATE
Obituary: Michael Andrew Kristan

Michael Andrew Kristan, 53, of Orleans, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Born May 28, 1969, in Jamestown, New York, he was the son of Michael and Frances (Whitney) Kristan. He married Lou Ann Nicole Briscoe on July 28, 2006, and she survives. Michael worked as a...
ORLEANS, IN
Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Obituary: Darrin R. Zaragoza

Darrin R. Zaragoza age 54 of Bedford passed away at 2:57 p.m. on January 6, 2023, at IU Health in Bedford. He was born in Bedford on December 3, 1968, to Lula Mae Roll. Darrin married Beth Baker Zaragoza in Bloomington on October 1, 2004, and she survives. Survivors include...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: William Allen Thompson

William Allen Thompson, 55, of Orleans, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Born April 11, 1967, in Lawrence County, he was the son of William Michael and Judith Kay (Covey) Thompson. William worked at GE on assembly and in the warehouse. Surviving is his children, Michael Allen...
ORLEANS, IN
Obituary: Ronald Louis Goodmon

Ronald Louis Goodmon, 72, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his residence. Born December 27, 1950, in Indianapolis, he was the son of Elmer Goodmon and Betty (Evans) Estes. Ronald worked for car dealerships transporting cars. Surviving is his children, Ronnie Goodmon of Bloomington, Malinda Borders of...
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Loretta Myrtle Hamer

Loetta Myrtle Hamer, 101, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Westview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born November 2, 1921, in Princeton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Jess Bert and Ruby Myrtle (Pugh) Long. Loetta married Otto Glenn Hamer on February 18, 1940, and he preceded her in death on August 17, 2010.
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Frances (Dumond) Weber

Frances (Dumond) Weber, 87 of Seymour, formerly of Bedford, passed away at home. peacefully, surrounded by family on January 10, 2023, at 7:46 a.m. Frances was born on December 14, 1935, to James and Alma Henson. She married Garland Weber on November 21, 1964. She worked many years at gas stations, restaurants, and at a small grocery store owned by her and her husband.
SEYMOUR, IN
Luckett hired as new general manager at Salem Speedway

Salem Speedway has hired Glenn Luckett as the new general manager. A press release was sent to local news media announcing the appointment, stating, “Salem native Glenn Luckett has been hired by Salem Speedway owner Nick Bohanon to help manage the iconic racetrack located in Salem, Indiana.”. Luckett started...
SALEM, IN
Jacobs Professor wins Business Idea Competition for Innovative Cello Platform

BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, announced today the winner of the Crossroads Idea Competition, held December 14, 2022. Jamie Tagg, Associate Professor of Music, Audio Engineering, and Sound Production at the IU Jacobs School of Music, won for his business concept Celadore, an innovative performance riser for cellists soloing with orchestras. Celadore will receive a $2,500 investment from Flywheel Fund, The Mill’s venture capital fund for startup companies.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life

Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
LOUISVILLE, KY

