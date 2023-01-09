ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott police ask for public’s help investigating swastika found painted on sidewalk

By Susannah Sudborough
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Police are asking residents in the area to check their home security camera footage.

Swampscott police are asking the public for help in their investigation into a swastika found painted on a sidewalk Friday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that the swastika was found in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue. The swastika was spray-painted with white paint on the sidewalk, and a nearby vehicle had a white line painted down the side of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWVuL_0k7y0GIi00

Swampscott police are asking people who live in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue to review any home camera footage they have from between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 to see if police can use it to identify people who may have been involved in the incident.

Police said they recovered evidence at the scene which could help identify suspects, but that they still need further evidence.

The Swampscott Police Department’s civil rights officer contacted religious partners in the community and made them aware of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Swampscott Police Department at 781-595-1111.

