(Otter Tail County, MN)--A 64-year-old man has reportedly died after falling into the water at Otter Tail Lake. Authorities say the man was initially rescued from the water Saturday night after two snowmobiles and an ATV fell into the lake. All the victims but one were initially accounted for, sending emergency crews into the icy water to rescue the final victim. His condition was unknown at the time, but his death was announced yesterday. No word on whether there were any other injuries.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO