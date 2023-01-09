Read full article on original website
House fire in North Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and his dog were able to escape a house fire in north Moorhead. A call came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 regarding a fire in the basement of a home on the 6400 block of 1st St. in north Moorhead.
Home receives extensive damage in fire over the weekend in Ida Township
(Ida Township, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a fire took place over the weekend in Douglas County. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon at 926 Arrowwood Drive Northwest in Ida Township. According to the report, Elisabeth Ogrim called to report her attached garage was on fire. Upon arrival, an officer with the Alexandria Police Department reported that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
City of Fargo asks drivers to move cars to help clear streets
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo wants your help keeping the streets clear of snow. The city says it will start working on residential snow removal on Wednesday, Jan. 11 during daytime hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work will continue through Friday, Jan. 13.
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
Three arrested in early morning pursuit in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- Three people are behind bars at the Cass County Jail after leading West Fargo Police on a chase Wednesday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:29 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 1200 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. The suspect vehicle had recently fled from another local agency.
Moorhead woman arrested for DWI, car burns
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead Police arrested a woman for DWI after her car got stuck in a snowbank and started on fire Monday. The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue South. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed and the...
Fargo man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg, Charged
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. 23-year-old Cody Perman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to the call Monday night around 7:30 at his home in the 5300 block of 20th...
Dent Man Uninjured after Vehicle Struck by Train
DENT, Minn. – A Dent man avoided injury when his pickup was hit by a train southeast of Dent Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the 66-year-old man was crossing the railroad tracks around 3:20 p.m. when his pickup got stuck. The man saw the train coming and got out of the pickup.
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake
A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
Funeral for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Wednesday at Ada-Borup-West High School
ADA, Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – Norman County is mourning the sudden loss of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 53. Norman County Chief Deputy Ben Fall said, “It will be impossible to replace Sheriff Thornton.”. Sheriff Thornton began feeling fatigued around...
Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for an accidental gunshot wound at a south side home in Fargo. Police say that the man was practicing drawing his gun from a holster when it went off. The bullet hit him in the leg and he was...
