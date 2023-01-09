ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 9

Dorothy Comeger
2d ago

What if License and Inspection gave out fines to your landlord to fix the property and they haven't done nothing then what are the tenants supposed to do if you still see existing issues.

Reply
4
Linda Graleski
1d ago

You know I take care of my properties and make sure all repairs are done in a timely manor however, when I have tenants who don’t pay, are evicted and destroy my property I have to go to court at least 4 times in order to get a judgement and then I still don’t get what I am owed. Y’all are all here bashing them landlord but you don’t look at what some of have to go through. Even those who make all repairs. Honestly, I am tired of having everything for the tenant. Some of us good landlords need help when we get bad tenants.

Reply
2
Related
delawarepublic.org

Delaware's General Assembly begins 2022 legislative session

Delaware’s 152nd General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday, marking the start of this year’s legislative session. Representatives and their guests crowded into the chambers of Delaware’s House of Representatives, packing the aisles and filling the gallery above. Among them were six freshman Representatives – five Democrats and...
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Community Block Grant program needs applicants

In December 2022, Brandy Nauman, Director of Sussex County Community Development informed Milford City Council that her organization was seeking applicants for the 2023 Community Block Grant program. This program could award more than $2 million in funding to Kent and Sussex County for housing rehabilitation projects for low-income families. These projects range from sewer and water hookups, handicap ramps, ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Livestreaming of meetings seems set to stay at Leg Hall

  As the Delaware General Assembly prepares to reconvene Tuesday for the start of its 152nd session, livestreaming of meetings seems set to stay. Nobody seems sure yet whether members of the House or Senate will be able to continue to vote remotely. After fighting the livestreaming of meetings for years, the General Assembly started doing that when the COVID-19 ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
CHESTER, PA
The Center Square

Delaware prison, parole unit receive national accolades

(The Center Square) – A pair of justice divisions in Delaware have earned national accreditation. The James T. Vaughn Correction Center earned national accreditation from the American Correctional Association, and Delaware Probation and Parole also earned reaccreditation, the state’s Department of Corrections announced. The unanimous accreditations were received in the summer of 2022 at the organization’s national conference in New Orleans, according to the department. ...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

DE rent assistance closes to new applicants, DSHA points to other resources

DELAWARE – A First State rental assistance program spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has closed to new applicants. Since its launch, the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) has covered $122 million in rent payments, helping about 22,000 Delawareans. Overwhelming Demand. Delaware State Housing Authority Director of Public Relations, Laurie...
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

City continues to grapple with homeless displacement

Just before the Christmas holiday, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless and the City of Milford learned that property on East Masten Circle was sold to a developer who planned to clear the land in early January. The land was the location of Tent City, a small homeless encampment with approximately 40 people living in tents on the property. Through the ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets to work tackling an ambitious agenda

Two months after the formal establishment of the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, the governing body of the education reform group is set to have its first official meeting on Friday. The meeting will launch an seven-month campaign to create a new operational structure for nine Wilmington public schools serving kindergarten through...
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council

The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

DuPont trailblazer given state chamber’s highest award

Stacey J. Mobley was given the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce‘s most prestigious award, the Josiah Marvel Cup, Monday during its annual dinner Monday night. Mobley, who was senior vice president, chief administrative officer, and general counsel of the DuPont Corp., was a champion of using technology-based materials and solutions to transform industries and life as well as being a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Sprinklers for new homes a no-brainer

From time to time, I have made the case in this space for requiring fire sprinkler systems in new homes. In the current environment, high mortgage interest rates could slow down efforts to require new homes to come with sprinkler systems. Some headway has been made in Sussex County, which...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Shore News Network

14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation

SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEAFORD, DE
southarkansassun.com

DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Advocates gather in Wilmington to rally against gun violence

Advocates against gun violence gathered in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. “There's no neighborliness, no compassion, no solidarity, no love," says Bishop George Gibson from the Interdenominational Ministers Action Council of Delaware. "The asphalt jungles have become a war zone. Trauma is everywhere. Mayhem and death fills our streets.”. At the corner...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Beebe CEO Tam urges stepped up effort to meet health care labor shortage

Beebe Healthcare CEO Dr. David Tam urged government and the business community to explore innovative ways to meet the challenge of healthcare staffing. Tam spoke at the annual dinner of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The sold-out event brought more than 1,100 to the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy