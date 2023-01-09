Read full article on original website
Dorothy Comeger
2d ago
What if License and Inspection gave out fines to your landlord to fix the property and they haven't done nothing then what are the tenants supposed to do if you still see existing issues.
Linda Graleski
1d ago
You know I take care of my properties and make sure all repairs are done in a timely manor however, when I have tenants who don’t pay, are evicted and destroy my property I have to go to court at least 4 times in order to get a judgement and then I still don’t get what I am owed. Y’all are all here bashing them landlord but you don’t look at what some of have to go through. Even those who make all repairs. Honestly, I am tired of having everything for the tenant. Some of us good landlords need help when we get bad tenants.
Back in session: Delaware lawmakers return to Dover with new look General Assembly
For the 152nd time, the Delaware General Assembly is in session. New legislators were sworn in Tuesday with plans for new legislation as well as finishing up old business that failed to pass in 2021. Governor John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing recreational marijuana last year was on the...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's General Assembly begins 2022 legislative session
Delaware’s 152nd General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday, marking the start of this year’s legislative session. Representatives and their guests crowded into the chambers of Delaware’s House of Representatives, packing the aisles and filling the gallery above. Among them were six freshman Representatives – five Democrats and...
WDEL 1150AM
Tax relief, education, traffic safety, public safety: Del. lawmakers set goals for new session
The 152nd Delaware General Assembly begins this Tuesday, a two-year session with some newcomers and a few other changes. The November election resulted in Democrats maintaining their edge of 26-15 in the House and growing their advantage in the Senate to 15-6. What is on the minds of caucus leaders...
Community Block Grant program needs applicants
In December 2022, Brandy Nauman, Director of Sussex County Community Development informed Milford City Council that her organization was seeking applicants for the 2023 Community Block Grant program. This program could award more than $2 million in funding to Kent and Sussex County for housing rehabilitation projects for low-income families. These projects range from sewer and water hookups, handicap ramps, ... Read More
Livestreaming of meetings seems set to stay at Leg Hall
As the Delaware General Assembly prepares to reconvene Tuesday for the start of its 152nd session, livestreaming of meetings seems set to stay. Nobody seems sure yet whether members of the House or Senate will be able to continue to vote remotely. After fighting the livestreaming of meetings for years, the General Assembly started doing that when the COVID-19 ... Read More
Chester’s receiver accuses mayor of threats, asks court to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is in economic free fall. For the past two and a half years, a state-appointed receiver has been working with city officials to save Chester from its fiscal emergency.
Delaware prison, parole unit receive national accolades
(The Center Square) – A pair of justice divisions in Delaware have earned national accreditation. The James T. Vaughn Correction Center earned national accreditation from the American Correctional Association, and Delaware Probation and Parole also earned reaccreditation, the state’s Department of Corrections announced. The unanimous accreditations were received in the summer of 2022 at the organization’s national conference in New Orleans, according to the department. ...
WMDT.com
DE rent assistance closes to new applicants, DSHA points to other resources
DELAWARE – A First State rental assistance program spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has closed to new applicants. Since its launch, the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) has covered $122 million in rent payments, helping about 22,000 Delawareans. Overwhelming Demand. Delaware State Housing Authority Director of Public Relations, Laurie...
delawarepublic.org
A new program will allow eligible renters report monthly rent payments to credit reports
The Delaware State Housing Authority launches a statewide rent reporting pilot program to help some renters build their credit score. The pilot is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, and will allow over 400 low-income renters to boost their credit scores by reporting their monthly rent payments to their credit reports.
City continues to grapple with homeless displacement
Just before the Christmas holiday, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless and the City of Milford learned that property on East Masten Circle was sold to a developer who planned to clear the land in early January. The land was the location of Tent City, a small homeless encampment with approximately 40 people living in tents on the property. Through the ... Read More
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets to work tackling an ambitious agenda
Two months after the formal establishment of the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, the governing body of the education reform group is set to have its first official meeting on Friday. The meeting will launch an seven-month campaign to create a new operational structure for nine Wilmington public schools serving kindergarten through...
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council
The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
DuPont trailblazer given state chamber’s highest award
Stacey J. Mobley was given the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce‘s most prestigious award, the Josiah Marvel Cup, Monday during its annual dinner Monday night. Mobley, who was senior vice president, chief administrative officer, and general counsel of the DuPont Corp., was a champion of using technology-based materials and solutions to transform industries and life as well as being a ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Sprinklers for new homes a no-brainer
From time to time, I have made the case in this space for requiring fire sprinkler systems in new homes. In the current environment, high mortgage interest rates could slow down efforts to require new homes to come with sprinkler systems. Some headway has been made in Sussex County, which...
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation
SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
southarkansassun.com
DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads
The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
delawarepublic.org
Advocates gather in Wilmington to rally against gun violence
Advocates against gun violence gathered in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon. “There's no neighborliness, no compassion, no solidarity, no love," says Bishop George Gibson from the Interdenominational Ministers Action Council of Delaware. "The asphalt jungles have become a war zone. Trauma is everywhere. Mayhem and death fills our streets.”. At the corner...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe CEO Tam urges stepped up effort to meet health care labor shortage
Beebe Healthcare CEO Dr. David Tam urged government and the business community to explore innovative ways to meet the challenge of healthcare staffing. Tam spoke at the annual dinner of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The sold-out event brought more than 1,100 to the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
