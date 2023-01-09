Read full article on original website
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline for Renters and Homeowners to File for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
During his State of the State Address today, Governor Phil Murphy announced that, in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
delawarepublic.org
A new program will allow eligible renters report monthly rent payments to credit reports
The Delaware State Housing Authority launches a statewide rent reporting pilot program to help some renters build their credit score. The pilot is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, and will allow over 400 low-income renters to boost their credit scores by reporting their monthly rent payments to their credit reports.
southarkansassun.com
New Jersey To Receive Up To $1,500 One-Time Payments Through ANCHOR Program
Homeowners and renters in New Jersey will be receiving up to $1,500 one-time payments through the ANCHOR program. This program has replaced the Homestead Benefit to double the property tax rebates for homeowners and provide benefits to renters for the first time in years. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's COVID numbers are rising after the holidays
Once again, COVID numbers are rising in Delaware post holidays. The number of new COVID cases have been rising steadily over the past month with a 7-day average at 218.1 on the state’s My Healthy Community tracker. At the beginning of December, it was at just below 178. There...
3 property tax bills up for hearing Wednesday
Three bills that would raise real estate tax credits are on the docket for the Delaware House of Representatives Education Committee. With the state now projected to have a surplus of nearly $1 billion – the third year in a row for such extraordinary income – a Democrat and a Republic representative are moving to give older residents a bigger ... Read More
WMDT.com
DE rent assistance closes to new applicants, DSHA points to other resources
DELAWARE – A First State rental assistance program spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has closed to new applicants. Since its launch, the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) has covered $122 million in rent payments, helping about 22,000 Delawareans. Overwhelming Demand. Delaware State Housing Authority Director of Public Relations, Laurie...
Back in session: Delaware lawmakers return to Dover with new look General Assembly
For the 152nd time, the Delaware General Assembly is in session. New legislators were sworn in Tuesday with plans for new legislation as well as finishing up old business that failed to pass in 2021. Governor John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing recreational marijuana last year was on the...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's General Assembly begins 2022 legislative session
Delaware’s 152nd General Assembly was sworn in Tuesday, marking the start of this year’s legislative session. Representatives and their guests crowded into the chambers of Delaware’s House of Representatives, packing the aisles and filling the gallery above. Among them were six freshman Representatives – five Democrats and...
Delaware study group examining fines and fees in criminal justice system
(The Center Square) – In the months ahead, a Delaware study group will be examining the state’s policies surrounding assessment of fines and fees and their impact on people in the criminal justice system. The Criminal Legal System Imposed Debt Study Group, a new entity created from the Legislature, held its first of multiple meetings Jan. 3 and began delving into the various issues surrounding fines and fees and their impact on people within the system. ...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe CEO Tam urges stepped up effort to meet health care labor shortage
Beebe Healthcare CEO Dr. David Tam urged government and the business community to explore innovative ways to meet the challenge of healthcare staffing. Tam spoke at the annual dinner of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The sold-out event brought more than 1,100 to the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023
Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
Meetings to focus on changes in rules for disabled students
Delaware’s Department of Education will hold two public meetings this week to discuss changes in rules that extend public education to students with disabilities until they turn 22 years old. House Bill 454, which became law in July 2022, bumped the age up from 21 to 22 starting in August 2022. The two hearings – required for all changes in ... Read More
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Will Begin Accepting Applications January 17
The New Jersey Division of Housing and Community Resources will start accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List next week. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 on from 9am January 17th to 5pm on February 3rd to submit a preliminary application to be...
West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania Sheetz lowering gas prices by 50 cents
Today Sheetz, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its 665+ locations that offer this grade. This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers. The offer officially starts today and […]
Delaware prison, parole unit receive national accolades
(The Center Square) – A pair of justice divisions in Delaware have earned national accreditation. The James T. Vaughn Correction Center earned national accreditation from the American Correctional Association, and Delaware Probation and Parole also earned reaccreditation, the state’s Department of Corrections announced. The unanimous accreditations were received in the summer of 2022 at the organization’s national conference in New Orleans, according to the department. ...
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
delawarepublic.org
Human composting offers an environmentally friendly alternative to cremation and standard burial
New York is the latest state to give residents the option of composting their loved ones instead of using the standard burial or cremation. The practice, sometimes called “natural organic reduction,” involves creating fertile soil out of the deceased using plant materials. The process, first legalized in Washington...
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
southarkansassun.com
DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads
The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
Comments / 4