"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Bills receiver gives touchdown ball to the trainer that performed CPR on Damar Hamlin
When Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, Bills trainer Denny Kellington was the one that performed CPR. On Sunday, he got a touchdown ball.
JJ Watt Feeds Son Koa Before His Final NFL Game in Sweet Photo from Wife Kealia: 'We Love You'
The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman surprised fans last month when he announced he would retire from the NFL after the final game of the season JJ Watt soaked up special time with his family before taking the field for his final NFL game. On Sunday, Kealia Watt shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of husband JJ feeding their 10-week-old son Koa James just hours before the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman played his last game in the NFL, taking on the San Francisco 49ers in California. "4 hours...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Doctor shares absolutely hilarious Damar Hamlin story
A week ago, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after receiving life-saving CPR on the field. But now, spirits are high as Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and was released from the hospital. And doctors are even sharing some hilarious stories about Hamlin’s hospital stay.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Damar Hamlin Apologizes(?) to Bills; Dolphins in Wild Card Next - Live Game Log
The Buffalo Bills took on the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. ... with Damar Hamlin on the minds of all.
Look: Damar Hamlin Hints At Plans For Future
After suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin awoke to see an outpouring of love from the football world, as well as $8.7 million donated to a toy drive fundraiser for his charity, The Chasing M's Foundation. With it, the Bills safety vowed to change the ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed
Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Damar Hamlin is taking tests in the hopes of being sent home
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of...
NFL MVP Power Rankings: Patrick Mahomes in line to win 2nd MVP
The NFL regular season has come to a close, which means the NFL MVP race has wrapped up. The award won’t be announced until February 9th, but the playoffs are not a consideration of who wins MVP. There are multiple candidates that have the numbers and team success to...
Damar Hamlin showing continued progress and expects release from hospital soon, source says
(CNN/KDKA) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown continued progress with his recovery after his cardiac arrest and on-field collapse, and expects to be released from the hospital in the coming days, a source told CNN.Six days after 24-year-old Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL star on Sunday posted a photo of himself on social media that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a number 3 hat and a "Love for Damar" shirt.Hamlin tweeted more than a...
4 Takeaways from Brad Holmes' 2022 Season Media Session
Brad Holmes shares thoughts on the Detroit Lions' 2022 season.
J.J. Watt brought to tears by surprise tribute video before final game
The Arizona Cardinals came up with a great way to honor J.J. Watt ahead of his final NFL game. During a team meeting the night before Sunday's season finale against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cardinals played a surprise tribute video for Watt. The video featured congratulatory messages from Watt's brothers T.J. and Derek, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and several others.
J.J. Watt Brought to Tears by Star-Studded Tribute Video on Eve of Retirement
The Cardinals pass rusher was very emotional in watching the reflections.
Patriots dragging their feet with Bill O’Brien
While Bill O’Brien has been linked to the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job, there has been no contact between the two sides according to a new report. It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense was their weak spot in the 2022 season, their first year without Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator.
Perry's Report Card: Nightmare on special teams sinks Pats' season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- "Shell-shocked" was the word Matthew Slater used to describe how he felt following his team's regular-season finale loss to the Bills. He's not used to the Patriots kicking game being the reason for a loss. For years they featured one of the best special-teams units in the NFL. He was a large part of that. But that's not what they were this year. And after allowing two kick-returns for touchdowns to Nyheim Hines, after losing 35-23 and missing out on the postseason, Slater described his unit's performance in stark terms.
