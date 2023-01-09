Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Yardbarker
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
Yardbarker
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
atozsports.com
Broncos coach may be out the door before Denver can stop him
The Denver Broncos have a highly sought after assistant in their building right now. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is one of the best young coaches in the entire NFL. Accordingly, he is getting some interview opportunities from multiple teams across the league. Evero’s defense was one of the best in...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
iheart.com
Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals
Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
Raiders select Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud in latest 2023 NFL mock draft
Now that the season is officially over for the Las Vegas Raiders, we know that they will be picking at No. 7 in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s the highest pick they’ve owned since selecting Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 in 2019. All year long, the expectation was...
Potential NFL Landing Spot Emerges For Kliff Kingsbury
It doesn't sound like Kliff Kingsbury's days in the NFL are all over after getting fired by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Kingsbury could end up on another NFL coaching staff this coming offseason, but it depends on whether or not a current coach sticks around. Per Bruce Feldman, ...
4 trades Bears must make with No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The last Chicago Bears No. 1 pick was Oklahoma A&M running back Bob Fenimore in 1947. Before that, it was Michigan RB Tom Harmon in 1941. Harmon never played for the Bears, and Fenimore had a grand total of 53 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown in his lone NFL season. It’s safe to say the top Bears NFL draft picks ever haven’t worked out all that well. Between that and not needing a quarterback with Justin Fields in place a Bears trade out of the No. 1 slot makes sense. Here are the four best Bears draft trades they can make with the first overall pick.
Josh Jacobs contract extension gets update from Raiders’ Josh McDaniels
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler have reportedly had contract extension discussions with star RB Josh Jacobs, per Tashan Reed. Reed also reports that McDaniels said things will play out “in due time” but hopes that Jacobs will return to Las Vegas. Jacobs...
Rockford’s Dean Lowry Could be on His Way to The Chicago Bears
Dean Lowery, former Boylan Titan and current Green Bay Packer...Could be a Chicago Bear next year. SpotTrac. On Sunday the 2022-2023 seasons for both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers, came to an end. The Chicago Bears lost ten in a row and didn't start Quarterback Justin Fields...
Former NFL Executive Suggests Blockbuster Draft Move
The Chicago Bears may only be two years removed from selecting Justin Fields 11th overall in the 2021 draft, but one former NFL exec believes that shouldn't stop them from taking Alabama's Bryce Young with the first pick when April rolls around. Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up" Tuesday morning, ...
