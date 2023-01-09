How you doin'? If you're a Friends fan, you'll be happy to learn that MeUndies has come out with an underwear collection based on the beloved show. With a purple background, these undies have drawings from your favorite moments in the show including the iconic orange couch, a raw turkey in oversized sunglasses and a trifle that you know has an unexpected ingredient. Coming in men's and women's styles, everyone can enjoy undergarments from the Friends x MeUndies collab and we all know Joey would pop on a pair in an instant. Speaking of wearing these quickly, you'll want to grab limited-edition Friends print before they sell out.

