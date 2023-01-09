Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
MeUndies Launches 'Friends' Collection Perfect for Fans Who Keep it Cozy
How you doin'? If you're a Friends fan, you'll be happy to learn that MeUndies has come out with an underwear collection based on the beloved show. With a purple background, these undies have drawings from your favorite moments in the show including the iconic orange couch, a raw turkey in oversized sunglasses and a trifle that you know has an unexpected ingredient. Coming in men's and women's styles, everyone can enjoy undergarments from the Friends x MeUndies collab and we all know Joey would pop on a pair in an instant. Speaking of wearing these quickly, you'll want to grab limited-edition Friends print before they sell out.
ETOnline.com
West Elm Has a Big Savings Event With Unbeatable Furniture and Decor Deals — Here’s What to Shop
Prioritizing our personal space in the new year is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to give your home a chic, mid-century modern refresh, West Elm's Big Savings Event is on now with thousands of pieces of furniture and decor up to 60% off. Because adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new in 2023, the West Elm sale has big-time markdowns, including bedding, bath and dining room essentials.
Comments / 0