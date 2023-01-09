Harry Says He Wasn’t Invited on Royal Flight the Day Queen Elizabeth Died

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry has revealed he was not invited on the plane taking other royals north to Scotland on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death at Balmoral. Speaking to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Harry said, “I asked my brother—I said, ‘What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?’ And then, a couple of hours later, you know, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together,” Harry said. “You were not invited on that plane?” Cooper then asked Harry. “I was not invited,” Harry replied. The official announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 occurred while Harry was en route. After he arrived at Balmoral, Harry wondered if it was “a good idea” to see the dead body of his grandmother. “And I was, like, ‘You know what? You can—you can do this. You—you need to say goodbye.’ So I went upstairs, took my jacket off and walked in and just spent some time with her alone… She was in her bedroom. I was actually—I was really happy for her. Because she’d finished life,” he told Cooper. “She’d completed life, and her husband was waiting for her. And the two of them are buried together.”

the @$$ man
2d ago

Initially he said he was running late and William had the plane leave without him. Changing his stories again?

