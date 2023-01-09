ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Rain on the way Wednesday night and Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With the mild temperatures, we get some rain. Expect some rumbles of thunder on Thursday along with a few downpours and gusty winds and a slippery morning commute on Friday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered showers, breezy, raw, low 45. THURSDAY: overcast, windy, warm, scattered showers and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Car catches fire at gas station in Grandview Heights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car caught fire at a BP gas station in Grandview Heights on Monday afternoon. An ABC 6 staff member sent a photo of the car ablaze at the gas station at the corner of Grandview Avenue and Dublin Road just before 4:30 p.m. It's...
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 killed following crash involving semi in Marion County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a semi in Marion County on Monday. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the deadly accident along Marion Williamsport Road around 11 a.m. Troopers said Edward Taylor, 55, was driving a Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor approaching an...
MARION COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man killed in Columbus shooting near East Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. Police were called to the 1600 block of Oak Street around 8:55 a.m. where someone saw a man lying in the doorway of a house. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been shot multiple times.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed

While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
WHITEHALL, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices rise nearly 23 cents over previous week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices are on the rise again Monday morning. According to GasBuddy, gas prices have increased 22.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.29. Prices in Columbus are 13.9 cents higher than a month ago and 18.1 cents higher than a year ago, GasBuddy said. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Police Situation in Chillicothe, Officers on Scene

Chillicothe – Police have responded to a gun crime in the area of the hotel behind Roosters on Bridge street around 1:30 pm. Ross County deputies arrived at the scene and are currently looking for a suspect along the river. Currently, the sheriff’s department is on the bridge and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. home gutted by flames, residents displaced

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire. It happened in the 500 block of Spud Run Road around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke billowing from the second floor of the residence. No serious injuries have been reported. The...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Single-vehicle crash in Ross Co. sends one to hospital

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital Saturday. It happened near the exit of Route 35 and Frankfort Clarksburg Pike. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Ashton Norris of Chillicothe, was traveling on the westbound Route 35 ramp when it veered off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail, and overturned.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver and passenger injured in two-vehicle accident

A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries after a car/semi accident Friday night around 10 o’clock on Route 33, near State Route 347. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jack McGowan, 58, of South Webster, Ohio, was traveling east on 33 in the right lane when a semi, in the left lane, operated by Michelle Gebers, 56, of Eldorado, Ohio, attempted to change lanes and struck the vehicle.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Police Chase Ends in Crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A police chase after a domestic incident has ended in a crash with injuries in Pickaway County. On 01-09-2023 at 2000 hrs. Commercial Point PD advised of being in a pursuit with a suspect vehicle that was from 4800 Duvall Rd Lot 129. The Commercial Point officer stated that they were eastbound on SR 762 just passing 104. The sheriff’s department was close to the intersection of U S 23 and S R 762. The unit then stopped the northbound and southbound traffic and waited until the suspect vehicle and Commercial Point officer continued through this intersection. This unit then got in behind the Commercial Point officer and was traveling east at a speed of around 90.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Owner: Asbestos detected inside Eastland Mall; $1.77 million quoted for demolition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New plans for Eastland Mall could include a $1.77 million demolition. Adam Beane, the attorney for Eastland Mall Holdings LLC, filed the quotes for possible demolition, asbestos removal and boarding and welding with the Franklin County Municipal Court Environmental Division on Tuesday. Now, the court...
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Light snow accumulations possible by week's end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Feeling more like January this week. Temperatures will be mild for a few days and we are likely to see some snow before the end of the week. MONDAY NIGHT: partly cloudy, chilly, low 28. TUESDAY: mostly cloudy, sight chance of an isolated shower, high...
COLUMBUS, OH

