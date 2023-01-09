ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

uncoveringpa.com

Turn Hole Tunnel: Visiting an Abandoned Railroad Tunnel in Jim Thorpe, PA

I love exploring abandoned places in PA, and one of my favorites to check out is Turn Hole Tunnel in Lehigh Gorge State Park. Turn Hole Tunnel is an abandoned railroad tunnel that sits just outside of the quaint downtown of Jim Thorpe, PA, and within the aforementioned state park. It is hidden from view and doesn’t appear on the park map, but since it’s only steps from a parking area, it’s easy to find if you know where to look.
JIM THORPE, PA
EASTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Early Bird Sports Expo coming to fairgrounds

Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's nearly time for the Early Bird Sports Expo and with nearly 100 exhibitors, this year's event will be packed with all the things you need to hunt, fish, and trap in the upcoming year. The 34th annual expo will be held on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in the Industrial Arts, Educational, and Arts and Crafts buildings on Jan. 26-29. The expo will be open Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free....
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
Newswatch 16

Power outages in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some areas of Luzerne County were without power on Wednesday morning. About 11,000 homes and businesses were in the dark for a time because of a substation issue, according to UGI Utilities. UGI's website indicated that power was restored by about 11:20 a.m. For the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain to open 2nd Lehigh Valley location

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole is preparing to open in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, is expected to open its second Lehigh Valley location in the coming months at 3731 Route 378, operator Ali Arsalane said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Twelve from area named to Dean’s List at KU

MAXATAWNY TWP., Berks County – Twelve people from the northern Schuylkill area were among nearly 2,000 who earned Dean’s List honors at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania for the fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits...
KUTZTOWN, PA
6abc Action News

Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton, Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks to feature tasty deals beginning Sunday

Foodies looking to enjoy a new dish or a familiar favorite will have plenty of opportunities to indulge in Northampton County next week. Easton Restaurant Week and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, each kicking off Sunday and continuing through Jan. 21, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at dozens of dining establishments.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Check your lottery tickets. $100K winner sold in Nazareth area.

A Nazareth area Wawa store sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket ahead of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing. Four tickets with $100,000 prizes sold for the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing matched these numbers drawn: 00025471, 00309235, 00365799, and 00437676. The regional winning ticket was sold at Wawa, 3820 Easton Nazareth Highway, in Lower Nazareth Township. The other three locations were in Lebanon; Cambria; and Clearfield counties.
NAZARETH, PA

