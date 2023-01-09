Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
Early Bird Sports Expo coming to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's nearly time for the Early Bird Sports Expo and with nearly 100 exhibitors, this year's event will be packed with all the things you need to hunt, fish, and trap in the upcoming year. The 34th annual expo will be held on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in the Industrial Arts, Educational, and Arts and Crafts buildings on Jan. 26-29. The expo will be open Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free....
Power outages in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some areas of Luzerne County were without power on Wednesday morning. About 11,000 homes and businesses were in the dark for a time because of a substation issue, according to UGI Utilities. UGI's website indicated that power was restored by about 11:20 a.m. For the...
Boozy B’s to close Scranton location
The owners of Boozy B’s, the alcoholic ice cream parlor founded in West Pittston and now based in Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, announced W
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Mexican restaurant chain to open 2nd Lehigh Valley location
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole is preparing to open in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, is expected to open its second Lehigh Valley location in the coming months at 3731 Route 378, operator Ali Arsalane said.
Fight to save scout camping area in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rally of support outside Trexler Scout Reservation on Jonas Road in Polk Township. More than two dozen campers and camp leaders came out to show their love for the camp that's getting ready to close its doors. "If they lose the camp...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Twelve from area named to Dean’s List at KU
MAXATAWNY TWP., Berks County – Twelve people from the northern Schuylkill area were among nearly 2,000 who earned Dean’s List honors at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania for the fall semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits...
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton, Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks to feature tasty deals beginning Sunday
Foodies looking to enjoy a new dish or a familiar favorite will have plenty of opportunities to indulge in Northampton County next week. Easton Restaurant Week and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, each kicking off Sunday and continuing through Jan. 21, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at dozens of dining establishments.
Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania
A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
Perkasie Borough Had Its Share of Drama During the Infamous Prohibition Era
Back during the Prohibition Era, an area of Bucks County saw itself involved in the midst of the drama and violence that came with the times. Scott Bomboy wrote about the area’s connection to the time period for the Preserving Perkasie. While some people consider the Roaring Twenties a...
Check your lottery tickets. $100K winner sold in Nazareth area.
A Nazareth area Wawa store sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket ahead of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing. Four tickets with $100,000 prizes sold for the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing matched these numbers drawn: 00025471, 00309235, 00365799, and 00437676. The regional winning ticket was sold at Wawa, 3820 Easton Nazareth Highway, in Lower Nazareth Township. The other three locations were in Lebanon; Cambria; and Clearfield counties.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery online prize of $279K awarded to Lebanon County player
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A lucky online Pennsylvania Lottery winner from Lebanon County took home a prize worth nearly $300,000. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, an online prize worth $279,452 on the online game Premier Jackpot, was awarded to a player from Lebanon County. Premier Jackpot is an...
Newtown Resident, Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer, Remembered for Her Long Career in Television
A Bucks County woman is being remembered for her contributions to the worlds of news and entertainment, as well has her amazing backstory. Frederica Gaffney, a Newtown resident, passed away on Jan. 6. A longtime resident of the Bucks County town, she also lived in Washington Crossing for many years.
