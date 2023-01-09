Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.

READING, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO