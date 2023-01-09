Read full article on original website
Social Greenery, OKC Beautiful give away more than 130 evergreen trees to OKC residents
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Social Greenery has teamed up with the nonprofit OKC Beautiful to give away more than 130 evergreen trees to Oklahoma City residents. The trees were donated in an annual giveaway from trees that were originally Christmas trees housed in homes during the holiday season. The Christmas trees have now been potted and are being planted across the metro area.
Exclusive sneak peek of abandoned Crossroads Mall in South Oklahoma City set to soon reopen
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people in charge of revamping the Crossroads Mall, also known to some as the “Zombie Mall” near the Oklahoma City interchange of I-240 and I-35, are working hard to beautify the abandoned mall. KFOR got an exclusive sneak peak of the progress and what the mall will hopefully soon offer.
Metro group helping Oklahomans keep up with the rising costs of living
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It’s a new year and a new you, but in Oklahoma, some folks are feeling the same squeeze on their finances since the pandemic hit. One group in Oklahoma City is doing their best to make sure you have what you need to keep up with the rising costs of living.
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
Authorities find missing 19-year-old believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have found a missing 19-year-old who was believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding a missing, endangered 19-year-old who is believed to be suicidal in Oklahoma City. Open the video player above to watch some...
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
What's Going On Mid-Week in The Metro and Beyond
Calling all actors... there's an audition going on for The Little Mermaid in Edmond, plus movie lovers will want to get in on this Hitchcock classic hosted by the Dead Center tonight. It's just a few of the things going on in the metro and beyond. And if you're looking...
Walters: 'You are going to see us take directly on this assault from the radical left.'
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (R) took aim at two former teachers and called for their licenses to be revoked on Wednesday. He asserted that the two violated state law, admitted to it, and planned to do so again. HB 1775...
Petra's Massage Therapy: HIFU
The HIFU treatment is big in Hollywood and now it's available here in OKC. For more information, call Petra's Massage Therapy and Weight Loss Clinic at 405-205-4876. They are located at 7200 North May. Find them online at PetrasMassage.com or on Facebook @Petra's Massage Therapy. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY...
19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
Oklahoma's first curbside drive-thru grocer opening near Edmond on Jan. 10
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — JackBe, the first-ever curbside drive-thru grocer, announced it will hold a grand opening at its first location on Tuesday. Located at 178th and N. May just outside of Edmond, JackBe is a new type of grocer focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience by making groceries available 'on demand'. The location is the first of three slated to open in 2023.
Suspect arrested after disturbing religious service
A suspect is locked up inside the Canadian County jail after being accused of causing fear during a special prayer service at a Yukon Catholic church.
Suspect on the run after deadly shooting inside home full of teenagers in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the run after a deadly shooting inside a home full of teenagers. Neighbors said the area is peaceful. One neighbor who spoke with KOCO 5 said she never would’ve imagined something like this happening on her street because everyone is pretty close.
Man claims uncontrollable urges drove him to set several wildfires
An Oklahoma man claims uncontrollable urges drove him to ignite a series of destructive wildfires in Lincoln County in the span of nearly a year.
OKCPD: K9 credited for sniffing out suspects
Oklahoma City Police are sharing the body cam footage of a arrest last month after officers responded to a call about shots being fired at an apartment complex near NW 122nd & Rockwell.
Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches
Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
Crews Battle Commercial Fire At Vacant Downtown Oklahoma City Building
Fire crews in Oklahoma City said no injuries were reported from a fire at a vacant downtown building Sunday afternoon. The OKC fire department was seen fighting the fire near NW 4th St. and Shartel Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters had to tear wood boards off the barricaded windows to...
