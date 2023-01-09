ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Social Greenery, OKC Beautiful give away more than 130 evergreen trees to OKC residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Social Greenery has teamed up with the nonprofit OKC Beautiful to give away more than 130 evergreen trees to Oklahoma City residents. The trees were donated in an annual giveaway from trees that were originally Christmas trees housed in homes during the holiday season. The Christmas trees have now been potted and are being planted across the metro area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tulsa man creates Toasted food products, available in Tulsa, Oklahoma City grocery stores

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A local man who created his own food line called Toasted is celebrating after some Tulsa and Oklahoma City grocery stores began to sell his product. Corey Carolina said his journey began 12 years ago when he began making his own homemade jelly. He was inspired to try after he grew up watching his grandmother make jelly and wanted to make her proud.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On Mid-Week in The Metro and Beyond

Calling all actors... there's an audition going on for The Little Mermaid in Edmond, plus movie lovers will want to get in on this Hitchcock classic hosted by the Dead Center tonight. It's just a few of the things going on in the metro and beyond. And if you're looking...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Petra's Massage Therapy: HIFU

The HIFU treatment is big in Hollywood and now it's available here in OKC. For more information, call Petra's Massage Therapy and Weight Loss Clinic at 405-205-4876. They are located at 7200 North May. Find them online at PetrasMassage.com or on Facebook @Petra's Massage Therapy. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first curbside drive-thru grocer opening near Edmond on Jan. 10

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — JackBe, the first-ever curbside drive-thru grocer, announced it will hold a grand opening at its first location on Tuesday. Located at 178th and N. May just outside of Edmond, JackBe is a new type of grocer focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience by making groceries available 'on demand'. The location is the first of three slated to open in 2023.
EDMOND, OK
OKC VeloCity

Bar K offers membership deal as opening day approaches

Oklahoma City’s newest dog park is offering an exclusive deal for its first members. Bar K, an upcoming dog park, bar and restaurant in the city’s Boathouse District, will open in February and is offering an “Early Dog” membership in anticipation. The “Early Dog” package provides a $50 discount on annual memberships, as well as an additional $25 discount for those registering with more than one dog. Early Dog members will also be invited to take part in an exclusive three-day preview of the Bar K property prior to the public opening.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman voters reject 25-year franchise agreement between OG&E, city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman voters have rejected a 25-year franchise agreement between Oklahoma Gas and Electric and the city. This is the same deal that’s been passed in other cities recently. Voters said with recent problems they’ve noticed after big storms, they’re worried they won’t be a large enough part of the discussion.
NORMAN, OK

