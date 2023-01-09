Read full article on original website
ExxonMobil Beaumont Plant celebrates 39 years of being a star participant in OSHA's Voluntary Protection Programs
BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil Beaumont Chemical Plant celebrated 39 years of being recognized as a star participant within the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) on Wednesday. The VPP recognizes employers and workers in the private industry and federal agencies who have implemented effective...
therecordlive.com
High-paying jobs growth will bring problems, too
Chemical plant operators are making $200,000, Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. said at a planning meeting last week. More of those high-paying jobs are coming to Orange County in the near future, along with thousands of construction jobs needed to build the new $8.5 billion Chevron-Phillips plant. Also, the county is working on tax incentives for an $850 million ethane terminal on the Neches River.
Lumberton ISD looking to interview qualified candidates to ease substitute teacher shortages
LUMBERTON, Texas — Teacher and substitute teacher shortages are affecting the nation and one of those districts impacted is right in Southeast Texas. Lumberton Independent School District is offering job incentives and bumping pay to keep this shortage from impacting their students. They are looking to fill classrooms with...
therecordlive.com
Chevron Phillips Chemical announces management changes for Orange, Texas
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP today announced that Craig Lemons, currently plant manager at the Orange Plant, has been named transition manager, Golden Triangle Polymers. Golden Triangle Polymers is the recently announced integrated polymers facility to be constructed in Orange. Carrie Phillips, currently environmental manager at The Woodlands, has been named plant manager of the current Orange Plant.
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
kjas.com
Jasper City Council approves call for elections but delays other items
The Jasper City Council convened on Monday evening and quickly moved through a short agenda of items to be discussed or voted on with all members present except for District 3 Councilman DeMarcus Holmes, who was unable to attend. First up on the agenda was the recognition of longtime Jasper...
12newsnow.com
Longtime Beaumont resident Terry Preston Roy announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
The Beaumont Council At-Large seat is the first time Terry Preston Roy, 62, will run for office. He's lived in Beaumont all his life.
ketr.org
Slaton among 3 Republicans voting against Phelan in Texas House speaker election
In the Texas House of Representatives, Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan was elected speaker Tuesday. Phelan also served as speaker in the last session of the Texas Legislature in 2021. The 2023 session began yesterday. Phelan was elected by a 145 to 3 vote. The three votes against Phelan were cast in favor of Arlington Republican Tony Tinderholt. One of those three votes was cast by Royse City Republican Bryan Slaton. The Texas Tribune reports that in his nominating speech for Tinderholt, Slaton said the established practice of selecting some minority party members for committee chair positions is an overly generous “consolation prize” for losing an election. Slaton said Phelan’s appointing of selected Democrats to committee chairs would weaken Republican efforts in this year’s session. KETR listening area Republican state reps voting in favor of Phelan were Gary Van Deaver of New Boston, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, Justin Holland of Heath, Reggie Smith of Van Alstyne, Jeff Leach of Plano, and Candy Noble of Lucas.
kjas.com
Man receives 27 month sentence for stealing mail in Beaumont
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont. U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston says that 23-year-old Dontae Dewey McGee received a sentence of two years and three months from U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone, and he was also ordered to pay $55,372.30 in restitution to the victims.
KFDM-TV
Community activist Terry Roy running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats
BEAUMONT — Community activist Terry Preston Roy tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats. Rev. Michael Cooper last week announced his intention to run for a Beaumont At-Large council seat in the May election. A.J. Turner and Pastor Randy Feldschau hold the two...
KPLC TV
Texas contractor held accountable for not paying subcontractor at two churches
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Calcasieu District Attorney’s office is continuing its pledge of holding contractors accountable if they didn’t do what they were paid for by hurricane victims. The latest victims: two churches. The latest settlement reached by the D.A.’s Office involved water damage at Moss Bluff...
Cheniere Foundation donates $42K to Lamar State College Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State College Port Arthur received a generous donation. The college recently received a $42,000 donation from the Cheniere Foundation to go directly to the Port Arthur Education Foundation. Cheniere a liquefied natural gas company headquartered in Houston. In February 2016, 2022, Cheniere became the...
KFDM-TV
Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
Beaumont residents can share their ideas, opinions on downtown development at upcoming meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming meeting will give Beaumont residents a chance to share their ideas about downtown development with city officials. The first public meeting of the downtown development committee is set to take place Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Downtown Event Centre.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement catch a fugitive from justice. This week, Sheriff Zena Stephens says they're looking for a man who was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and failed to show up for sentencing. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's...
Longtime NAACP leader, Pastor Michael Cooper announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT, Texas — Longtime NAACP-Beaumont chapter leader and pastor says he will be running for the Beaumont Council At-Large seat. Michael Cooper announced his run Thursday at the R.C. Miller Memorial Library in Beaumont. Cooper is pastor for The Church of I Am. He says he wants to "paint...
kjas.com
MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
Citizens Police Academy course offers behind the scenes look into the life of law enforcement
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look into the life and responsibilities of law enforcement thanks to an upcoming community program. The Beaumont Police Department’s bi-annual Citizens Police Academy begins on January 19, 2022. It is a free 14-week course that lasts until...
Lake Charles American Press
Woman arrested on drug charges after driving through construction zone
A Lake Charles woman was arrested on drug charges early Tuesday in Jeff Davis Parish after the vehicle she was a passenger in drove through a closed construction zone near U.S. 165 in Iowa. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, was arrested on charges of resisting an officer by refusal to identify...
MySanAntonio
Take a look inside Beaumont's first whiskey festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 1,000 people turned out this weekend for Longhorn Liquor's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival, which raised money for Cure Rare Disease. The gathering was the COVID-19 brainchild of Mike and Dennis Williams -- the liquor store's owners...
