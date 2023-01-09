ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

ExxonMobil Beaumont Plant celebrates 39 years of being a star participant in OSHA's Voluntary Protection Programs

BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil Beaumont Chemical Plant celebrated 39 years of being recognized as a star participant within the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) on Wednesday. The VPP recognizes employers and workers in the private industry and federal agencies who have implemented effective...
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

High-paying jobs growth will bring problems, too

Chemical plant operators are making $200,000, Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. said at a planning meeting last week. More of those high-paying jobs are coming to Orange County in the near future, along with thousands of construction jobs needed to build the new $8.5 billion Chevron-Phillips plant. Also, the county is working on tax incentives for an $850 million ethane terminal on the Neches River.
ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Chevron Phillips Chemical announces management changes for Orange, Texas

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP today announced that Craig Lemons, currently plant manager at the Orange Plant, has been named transition manager, Golden Triangle Polymers. Golden Triangle Polymers is the recently announced integrated polymers facility to be constructed in Orange. Carrie Phillips, currently environmental manager at The Woodlands, has been named plant manager of the current Orange Plant.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Jasper City Council approves call for elections but delays other items

The Jasper City Council convened on Monday evening and quickly moved through a short agenda of items to be discussed or voted on with all members present except for District 3 Councilman DeMarcus Holmes, who was unable to attend. First up on the agenda was the recognition of longtime Jasper...
JASPER, TX
ketr.org

Slaton among 3 Republicans voting against Phelan in Texas House speaker election

In the Texas House of Representatives, Beaumont Republican Dade Phelan was elected speaker Tuesday. Phelan also served as speaker in the last session of the Texas Legislature in 2021. The 2023 session began yesterday. Phelan was elected by a 145 to 3 vote. The three votes against Phelan were cast in favor of Arlington Republican Tony Tinderholt. One of those three votes was cast by Royse City Republican Bryan Slaton. The Texas Tribune reports that in his nominating speech for Tinderholt, Slaton said the established practice of selecting some minority party members for committee chair positions is an overly generous “consolation prize” for losing an election. Slaton said Phelan’s appointing of selected Democrats to committee chairs would weaken Republican efforts in this year’s session. KETR listening area Republican state reps voting in favor of Phelan were Gary Van Deaver of New Boston, Cole Hefner of Mount Pleasant, Justin Holland of Heath, Reggie Smith of Van Alstyne, Jeff Leach of Plano, and Candy Noble of Lucas.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Man receives 27 month sentence for stealing mail in Beaumont

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont. U.S. Attorney Britt Featherston says that 23-year-old Dontae Dewey McGee received a sentence of two years and three months from U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone, and he was also ordered to pay $55,372.30 in restitution to the victims.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement catch a fugitive from justice. This week, Sheriff Zena Stephens says they're looking for a man who was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and failed to show up for sentencing. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

MAJOR POWER OUTAGE IN ALMOST ALL OF NORTH JASPER COUNTY

A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Take a look inside Beaumont's first whiskey festival

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 1,000 people turned out this weekend for Longhorn Liquor's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival, which raised money for Cure Rare Disease. The gathering was the COVID-19 brainchild of Mike and Dennis Williams -- the liquor store's owners...
BEAUMONT, TX
