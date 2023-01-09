Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Therapy dog brings smiles at children's hospital in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ruby, a golden retriever, is atherapy dog at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Ruby's owner is Rob Ridnour, who is no stranger to Blank Children's Hospital. Rob Ridnour's daughter, Jordan Ridnour was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma when she was 8 years old. Over...
KCCI.com
Mother charged after infant child nearly dies from apparent drug overdose
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother faces charges after her infant child nearly died of an apparent drug overdose. Court documents say Cainyona Gates Thomas' 1-year-old daughter needed three doses of Narcan after she brought the child into a hospital on New Year's Day. The child was unresponsive.
KCCI.com
Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
KELOLAND TV
3 doses of Narcan used to revive 1-year-old, Des Moines mom arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said a one-year-old girl had to be given three doses of Narcan after her mother brought her to a Des Moines hospital unresponsive on New Year’s Day. The mother is now charged in the case. Cainyona Gates Thomas, 20, has been charged with...
KCCI.com
Lessons will be taught offline when classes resume at Des Moines Public Schools
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools are closed for a second day on Wednesday following acyber security incident. The district is still not fully back online, but it says students and staff will return Thursday. Teachers are planning their lessons to be taught offline. Meanwhile, the district...
Fire damages east Des Moines assisted living facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a scary overnight experience for residents of a Des Moines assisted living facility Wednesday. They were woken up by firefighters knocking on their door and fire alarms going off. Around 1:00 a.m., the Des Moines Fire Department responded to an alarm at Valley View Village in the 2500 block […]
KCCI.com
Ankeny man asking for deferred judgement after daughter accidentally shot herself
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man is asking for deferred judgment after his 4-year-old daughterfatally shot herself in May. Akeem Holmes pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter in November. Police say the young girl shot herself in the head with her father's gun last May. Holmes will be...
Elderly couple being harassed with fireworks, Des Moines Police say
DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help to identify two distinctive trucks and their owners which are possibly connected to the harassment of an elderly couple. According to an online post by DMPD, police say the elderly couple on the south side of Des Moines has been repeatedly tormented […]
Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her
So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
iheart.com
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Police have not...
foxwilmington.com
Teen Passenger Falls Out of Car’s Backseat and Onto Highway in Iowa
Traffic came to a halt when a passenger tried to exit a car in the middle of a highway. It happened in Des Moines, Iowa. The state’s department of transportation says a teenager in the backseat of a car tried to get out of the vehicle for reasons unknown.
KCCI.com
Des Moines looks to improve 6th Avenue by expanding streetscape project
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines held an open house at North High School on Wednesday, hoping to get input on a plan to expand its 6th Avenue corridor streetscape project from Hickman Road to Euclid. The work done on the 6th Avenue corridor between I-235...
KCCI.com
Des Moines, Polk County discuss who should handle tall grass and weed complaints
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is trying to decide who should handle tall grass and weed complaints. Currently, it's Polk County's job to oversee enforcement. Last year, Polk County handled about 1,600 complaints. The county says it has had problems hiring people to mow and...
Armed mom, security guard stop attempted child stealing in Des Moines skywalk
The skywalk may be nearly empty but the doors are open from morning to night.“Everyone’s welcome to be here,” says security guard, Will Hunter, “this is a public space and I respect that.” Hunter’s job with Per Mar Security is to keep the public space a peaceful one. It’s not easy. “We do have the […]
Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack
You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
KCCI.com
Flights at Des Moines Airport back to normal after nationwide computer issue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Flights in and out of the Des Moines Airport were grounded because of Wednesday morning's computer problem. But things are getting back to normal there. Most flight's now are running on time. But there are still a few delays this afternoon as airlines try to...
KCCI.com
Urbandale residents to vote on $43 million recreation complex
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale City Council has approved the language that will be on the ballot when residents vote on a multi-million dollar recreation complex in March. The bond referendum will be held March 7. It will ask residents to vote on whether the city should design, construct and outfit the $43 million U-Plex and associated amenities.
iowapublicradio.org
Need to borrow a radon detector? Ice skates? Check out your local 'library of things'
It's been a long time since public libraries offered solely books to borrow. Library collections are constantly evolving to assist the community, offering everything from educational to entertainment services, and there may even be some more unusual items to borrow at a library near you. Libraries in Dyersville, Iowa Falls...
Iowa man arrested after allegedly severely beating his 78-year-old father
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly severely beating his 78-year-old father. On Saturday, Jan. 7, at approximately 3 p.m., Marshalltown Police officers responded to the 1100 block of South 5th Avenue to perform a welfare check, police said in a news release. There, officers reportedly found the elderly victim.
