Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Therapy dog brings smiles at children's hospital in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ruby, a golden retriever, is atherapy dog at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Ruby's owner is Rob Ridnour, who is no stranger to Blank Children's Hospital. Rob Ridnour's daughter, Jordan Ridnour was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma when she was 8 years old. Over...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Fire damages east Des Moines assisted living facility

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a scary overnight experience for residents of a Des Moines assisted living facility Wednesday. They were woken up by firefighters knocking on their door and fire alarms going off. Around 1:00 a.m., the Des Moines Fire Department responded to an alarm at Valley View Village in the 2500 block […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Elderly couple being harassed with fireworks, Des Moines Police say

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help to identify two distinctive trucks and their owners which are possibly connected to the harassment of an elderly couple. According to an online post by DMPD, police say the elderly couple on the south side of Des Moines has been repeatedly tormented […]
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Mom Says These Two Tried to Steal Child Right Away From Her

So often these days, the world seems to be a terrifying place. This is another one of those instances. The two people above look harmless enough, right? If you saw them outside the door of a business in a city skywalk just before 4:30 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon (January 5), you'd probably do what an Iowa mom did. After noticing they'd been outside the entrance to her office for a time, she opened the door and asked if she could help them with something. What she couldn't have imagined is what she says happened next.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight

(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Police have not...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Largest School District In Iowa Faces Cyberattack

You've heard of school and classes being canceled because of too much snow, freezing cold temperatures, or icy roadways but you rarely hear of classes being canceled because of an internet battle. 30,000 students, in Iowa's largest school district, had their classes canceled for a second day, as technicians continue their battle to restore the computer system.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale residents to vote on $43 million recreation complex

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale City Council has approved the language that will be on the ballot when residents vote on a multi-million dollar recreation complex in March. The bond referendum will be held March 7. It will ask residents to vote on whether the city should design, construct and outfit the $43 million U-Plex and associated amenities.
URBANDALE, IA

