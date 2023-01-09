ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Global shares mostly higher ahead of key US inflation data

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Thursday ahead of a closely watched report on U.S. inflation that is viewed as a good indicator of whether Wall Street’s recent rising optimism is warranted or overdone. European benchmarks were headed upward in early trading. In Asia,...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
EU court confirms HSBC's annulled euribor cartel fine

BRUSSELS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Europe's top court on Thursday confirmed the annulment of an EU antitrust fine handed out to HSBC (HSBA.L) in 2016 for rigging the Euribor financial benchmark together with six other banks.

