Apple Valley, CA

vvng.com

SB I-15 Palmdale Road onramp closed after a pedestrian was hit Wednesday

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Palmdale Road onramp in Victorville was shut down after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday. On January 11, 2023, at approximately 12:38 p.m., the California Highway Patrol, Victorville Fire Department, and AMR responded to the incident. One person was located with critical injuries in the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester

A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
WINCHESTER, CA
z1077fm.com

Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road

As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
vvng.com

Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College. San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina

MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
COVINA, CA
vvng.com

Crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia for cleanup

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia was briefly shut down following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:51 PM, January 10, 2023 on the northbound 15 freeway between Ranchero Road and US Highway 395 off-ramp. The collision involved two vehicles, a...
HESPERIA, CA
vvng.com

One in grave condition after crash involving Walmart truck in Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was transported to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash in Phelan Monday morning. The traffic collision happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road, in the community of Phelan, at approximately 7:29 a.m. on January 9, 2023.
PHELAN, CA
paininthepass.info

Rollover Crash On Rain-Slicked Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The elderly driver of a white pickup truck wasn’t injured Monday morning when his vehicle hydroplane on a rain slick roadway in the Cajon Pass. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash....
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

18-year-old Victorville woman arrested for string of robberies and assaults

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old woman named Ericka Epps was arrested for a string of robberies and assaults linked to online selling/buying in Victorville. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to gunshots heard near the 14000 block of Newcastle Way in Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7

A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA.com

24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County

A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool

Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
PASADENA, CA

