High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25The HD PostVictorville, CA
Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadiumThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
vvng.com
SB I-15 Palmdale Road onramp closed after a pedestrian was hit Wednesday
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Palmdale Road onramp in Victorville was shut down after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday. On January 11, 2023, at approximately 12:38 p.m., the California Highway Patrol, Victorville Fire Department, and AMR responded to the incident. One person was located with critical injuries in the...
mynewsla.com
Driver Fatally Injured in Fiery Crash on Highway 79 in Winchester
A 29-year-old motorist was killed when his four-door sedan slammed into a traffic signal pole and caught fire in Winchester, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 79 and Holland Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
z1077fm.com
Black ice causes 3 collisions in-a-row on Old Woman Springs Road
As Sheriff’s Deputies investigated a traffic collision caused by black ice on Old Woman Springs road, another vehicle lost control on the black ice and collided with the Deputies’ patrol car. At around 6:50 a.m. on Friday morning (January 6), deputies responded to a report of a car...
vvng.com
Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College. San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining...
vvng.com
Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina
MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
vvng.com
Crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia for cleanup
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia was briefly shut down following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:51 PM, January 10, 2023 on the northbound 15 freeway between Ranchero Road and US Highway 395 off-ramp. The collision involved two vehicles, a...
vvng.com
One in grave condition after crash involving Walmart truck in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was transported to a local hospital in grave condition following a crash in Phelan Monday morning. The traffic collision happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road, in the community of Phelan, at approximately 7:29 a.m. on January 9, 2023.
paininthepass.info
Rollover Crash On Rain-Slicked Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The elderly driver of a white pickup truck wasn’t injured Monday morning when his vehicle hydroplane on a rain slick roadway in the Cajon Pass. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash....
vvng.com
18-year-old Victorville woman arrested for string of robberies and assaults
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old woman named Ericka Epps was arrested for a string of robberies and assaults linked to online selling/buying in Victorville. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to gunshots heard near the 14000 block of Newcastle Way in Victorville.
vvng.com
Crash near curvy Mariposa Road and Eucalyptus Street in Hesperia results in rollover
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred near a curvy stretch of Mariposa Road, notorious for similar collisions. The call was dispatched at 6:24 pm in the area of Mariposa Road and Eucalyptus Street, and involved a dark-colored Honda sedan. San Bernardino County Fire and Hesperia Police...
vvng.com
Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
vvng.com
Phelan man dies, 8-year-old hospitalized after rear-ended at a stop light
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a crash Monday morning as 73-year-old Franklin J Robinson, of Phelan. According to the California Highway Patrol, Robinson was stopped at a red light when he was struck from behind by a...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7
A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
vvng.com
Deputies conducting missing person investigation find a man dead inside a water tank
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies conducting a missing persons investigation located a deceased man inside a water tank. It happened on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:44 pm, in the 6600 block of State Highway 138. Sheriff’s officials said Deputies G. Solorio and J. Rowley from the Victor...
Second hiker dies after falling at least 500ft from icy California mountain
The woman fell while climbing Mt Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains – the second fatality in two weeks
vvng.com
DUI driver released on bail after resisting arrest and damaging a patrol unit in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old San Bernardino man taken into custody after resisting arrest and causing damage to a patrol unit in Lucerne Valley was released on bail, officials said. It happened on Saturday, January 7, 2023, when Deputy J. Guzman stopped the driver of a 2000...
vvng.com
Man Found Dead At Bus Stop in Front of Jimmy John’s in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a bus stop in front of a fast food restaurant in Victorville on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. The Victorville Fire Department responded to a man-down call at 2:04 p.m. on the 14200 block of...
KTLA.com
24-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in Riverside County
A 24-year-old woman from Indio has been arrested and is accused of attempted murder, officials with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. On Jan. 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon at a motel in the 78100 block of Varner Road in an unincorporated area of Palm Desert, according to a RCSD news release.
Tesla with 3 people inside crashes into Pasadena pool
Three people were inside a Tesla as it crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning.One of passengers included a child, according to the Pasadena Fire Department.Authorities said it happened in the backyard of a home located in the 700 block of West California Boulevard near South Grand Avenue and La Loma Road.The Pasadena Fire Department said the driver of the Tesla hit the accelerator instead of the break, driving through a wall and then into a pool.it is unknown if there were any injuries.
Part of 60 Freeway closed in South El Monte due to investigation
A section of the westbound Pomona (60) Freeway was closed for several hours Tuesday in the South El Monte area due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, but the nature of the probe was not released. The westbound 60 Freeway was closed between the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway and...
