Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
WFMJ.com
Bernie Kosar addresses being fired for betting on Browns-Steelers game
It was a sack that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar never saw coming. Kosar was fired from the Browns radio pre-game show after placing a 19-thousand dollar bet on the Browns Steelers game Sunday. Monday night on Kosar's podcast, The Bernie Kosar Show with Hanford Dixon, Kosar addressed the...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns' opponents for 2023 season finalized: See who they'll play
CLEVELAND — Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns now know who they'll be playing -- and where -- in 2023. Based on the league's rotation of cross-divisional matchups each season, the Browns will be facing opponents in the AFC South and NFC West, in addition to their annual home-and-home series with the rest of the AFC North next season. As the fourth-place finisher in its division in 2022, Cleveland will also face the fourth-place finishers in the AFC East and AFC West, as well as the NFC North.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
Yardbarker
Bernie Kosar addresses getting pulled from Browns radio show after bet
Retired quarterback Bernie Kosar has addressed being removed from the Cleveland Browns' pregame radio show ahead of their season finale at the Pittsburgh Steelers over a legal wager. "I’m not an employee of the Browns. As an independent contractor, I didn’t want to put them in this position," Kosar explained...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discusses future of Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium or in new facility
CLEVELAND — During his wide-ranging interview with 3News' Russ Mitchell on Monday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was asked for his thoughts on the future of the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Cleveland Browns' lease with the stadium is set through 2028, but in the past year, there have been...
Browns GM Andrew Berry says he'll 'make the necessary changes' to help Kevin Stefanski
BEREA — They sat side-by-side a day after the Browns' season came to an end with a loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. For general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski, it was more than just a visual the two were looking for, either. As Berry spoke in the wake of a second...
Comments / 0