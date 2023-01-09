Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Lessons will be taught offline when classes resume at Des Moines Public Schools
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools are closed for a second day on Wednesday following acyber security incident. The district is still not fully back online, but it says students and staff will return Thursday. Teachers are planning their lessons to be taught offline. Meanwhile, the district...
WOWT
Cyberattack keeps Iowa’s largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s largest school district has canceled classes for a second day due to an apparent cyberattack on its computer system. Des Moines’ interim school superintendent, Matt Smith, said Tuesday that technicians were working to protect data and restore the system, but that Wednesday classes have been canceled for the district’s roughly 30,000 students.
KCCI.com
Urbandale residents to vote on $43 million recreation complex
URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale City Council has approved the language that will be on the ballot when residents vote on a multi-million dollar recreation complex in March. The bond referendum will be held March 7. It will ask residents to vote on whether the city should design, construct and outfit the $43 million U-Plex and associated amenities.
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
KCCI.com
Waukee School Board reverses boundary decision
WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee School Board reversed their decision to change school boundaries during a meeting on Monday night. In December, the board approved a new boundary plan called 1A. Plan 1A was based on the "split feeder" model, which would have split up kids in the 10th grade. It would also mean some kids would have to switch schools or be in the same school and play against each other in sports.
KIMT
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
KCCI.com
Des Moines, Polk County discuss who should handle tall grass and weed complaints
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is trying to decide who should handle tall grass and weed complaints. Currently, it's Polk County's job to oversee enforcement. Last year, Polk County handled about 1,600 complaints. The county says it has had problems hiring people to mow and...
KCCI.com
Des Moines council member tells Git'N Go to 'be a good neighbor'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A request for a zoning change next to a Git'N Go on Euclid Avenue turned into an airing of grievances on Monday, as a Des Moines City Council member pressed the convenience store about a series of neighborhood complaints. The location at 816 E. Euclid...
Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start
Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
An $85,000 project will transform a Des Moines staircase into a pedestrian connection
An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.Driving the news: On Tuesday,...
KCCI.com
Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
KCCI.com
Des Moines looks to improve 6th Avenue by expanding streetscape project
DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines held an open house at North High School on Wednesday, hoping to get input on a plan to expand its 6th Avenue corridor streetscape project from Hickman Road to Euclid. The work done on the 6th Avenue corridor between I-235...
KCCI.com
Restaurant reopens in former Minburn depot
MINBURN, Iowa — A historic train depot in Minburn is operating as a restaurant again after a few months of closure and an ownership change. The Nineteen14 Depot opened on Jan. 7. The previous iteration of the restaurant closed on Oct. 31, 2022. "I've always liked the building," said...
KCCI.com
Therapy dog brings smiles at children's hospital in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ruby, a golden retriever, is atherapy dog at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Ruby's owner is Rob Ridnour, who is no stranger to Blank Children's Hospital. Rob Ridnour's daughter, Jordan Ridnour was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma when she was 8 years old. Over...
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools.
More money needed to fund changes, Iowa’s new attorney general says
Bird said she wants to expand the number of prosecutors and conduct a full audit of victim services as she begins her new position.
KCCI.com
Fire at Des Moines business fills sky with smoke, closes nearby roads
DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire on the south side of Des Moines is under investigation. Flames were visible Tuesday morning near Brad's Collision. Heavy smoke has been billowing up into the air. Police first noticed the smoke coming from the business at around 3 a.m. Firefighters say no...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer
Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
2 women sought in connection to morning shooting in Iowa hotel
Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Comments / 1