Des Moines, IA

WOWT

Cyberattack keeps Iowa’s largest school district closed

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s largest school district has canceled classes for a second day due to an apparent cyberattack on its computer system. Des Moines’ interim school superintendent, Matt Smith, said Tuesday that technicians were working to protect data and restore the system, but that Wednesday classes have been canceled for the district’s roughly 30,000 students.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Urbandale residents to vote on $43 million recreation complex

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale City Council has approved the language that will be on the ballot when residents vote on a multi-million dollar recreation complex in March. The bond referendum will be held March 7. It will ask residents to vote on whether the city should design, construct and outfit the $43 million U-Plex and associated amenities.
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Waukee School Board reverses boundary decision

WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee School Board reversed their decision to change school boundaries during a meeting on Monday night. In December, the board approved a new boundary plan called 1A. Plan 1A was based on the "split feeder" model, which would have split up kids in the 10th grade. It would also mean some kids would have to switch schools or be in the same school and play against each other in sports.
WAUKEE, IA
KIMT

Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa grocers end bottle redemption as new bottle bill rules start

Iowa's new bottle bill rules took effect on Jan. 1 and changes are slowly rolling out in the state's can redemption industry.Driving the news: Lawmakers overhauled the state's collection process last year, which required stores to collect empty cans and bottles and return customer deposits on them.The new law allows grocery stores to retire their collection programs if a redemption center is within a 10- to 15- mile radius.Handling fees paid by beverage distributors to redemption centers also increased from 1 to 3 cents per container.What's happening: Some grocers, like Whole Foods in West Des Moines and Hy-Vee off Ankeny...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

An $85,000 project will transform a Des Moines staircase into a pedestrian connection

An often-overlooked staircase along Ingersoll Avenue will become an artistically designed public pathway that connects with Grand Avenue.Why it matters: The project will provide better and safer access to businesses and amenities by giving pedestrians direct and off-street access to both avenues.What's happening: The Avenues of Ingersoll & Grand — a nonprofit development advocacy group — has teamed up with TreeHouse Partners, the owners of the historic Grand Tree Apartments.Their $85,000 plan will transform the stairs, which were primarily used by nearby apartment dwellers in previous years, into a well-marked pedestrian connection for greater public use.Driving the news: On Tuesday,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pastor hospitalized after crash in rural Mahaska County

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A pastor has been hospitalized after a crash in Mahaska County on Wednesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says that around 9 a.m., a driver was reversing onto Suffolk Road just west of Oskaloosa when they hit 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma, former pastor of Good News Chapel in Oskaloosa.
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Restaurant reopens in former Minburn depot

MINBURN, Iowa — A historic train depot in Minburn is operating as a restaurant again after a few months of closure and an ownership change. The Nineteen14 Depot opened on Jan. 7. The previous iteration of the restaurant closed on Oct. 31, 2022. "I've always liked the building," said...
MINBURN, IA
KCCI.com

Therapy dog brings smiles at children's hospital in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ruby, a golden retriever, is atherapy dog at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Ruby's owner is Rob Ridnour, who is no stranger to Blank Children's Hospital. Rob Ridnour's daughter, Jordan Ridnour was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma when she was 8 years old. Over...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer

Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
DES MOINES, IA
iastate.edu

Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
AMES, IA

