The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
The Independent

Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near Soledar

Drone footage released on Tuesday (10 January) shows the moment a structure on the outskirts of Soledar, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike.Brigadier general Serhiy Melnyk, who shared the footage on Telegram, claims the building was a Russian ammunition depot.The strike came amid fierce fighting around the town of Soledar which has been compared to that of the Second World War.Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
TheDailyBeast

Why Russia Is Terrified of This New U.S. Weapons Delivery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Washington DC to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress Wednesday. The visit is to announce another tranche of aid to his country, but overwhelming focus from American and Russian commentators alike is the announcement that the U.S. will supply PATRIOT air defense missiles to Ukraine.The PATRIOT donation had been rumored for a few weeks, and there is no shortage of speculation about how useful it will be. Reports talking about how it will perform in Ukraine either oversell its capabilities or undersell its value to Ukraine. Proponents argue...
TheDailyBeast

Kyiv: What America Got Wrong About Russia’s Threat

KYIV, Ukraine–Ever since President Putin’s forces began massing on Ukraine’s border, the West has been obsessed with how to mount a defense of the country without provoking Russia into escalating the conflict.That vacillation included the U.S. and European allies declining Kyiv’s requests for Patriot missile systems, tanks, and other medium- and long-range missiles to fight off the invading army. The West feared that attacks on Russian territory would create an explosive reaction from the Kremlin that could even result in the use of nuclear weapons.And yet, the successful use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)—belatedly given to the Ukrainians—and...
RadarOnline

Russia Runs Out Of Hospital Beds For Wounded Soldiers As Vladimir Putin BLAMES TROOPS For Worst Loss Yet In War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has been forced to use non-military hospitals in a desperate effort to treat the thousands of wounded troops returning from the frontlines of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking news comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly nears the one-year mark and as reports indicate Putin has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the war – with 3,000 Russian soldiers dying in the past four days alone.Even more shocking are reports indicating Russia’s military hospitals don’t have nearly enough hospital beds to treat soldiers returning from the war with grave and serious injuries.To combat the lack of hospital...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Jewish Press

BIG: Moscow Confirms Ukraine Attack Kills Dozens of Russian Soldiers

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed dozens of its troops were killed after midnight Sunday in one of the deadliest strikes carried out by Ukrainian forces, using a US-supplied precision rocket launcher produced by Lockheed Martin. Russia claimed Monday that 63 were killed in the attack that targeted a vocational...

