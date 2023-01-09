Read full article on original website
What to know about the next 2 storms set to sweep San Francisco Bay Area
The rain in the SF Bay Area is far from over.
Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
When can SF Bay Area residents expect breaks from the rain?
Yet another California storm swept into the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Calif. storm updates: Nearly 37,000 evacuated from hardest-hit areas
A frontal band with intense heavy rain and powerful winds ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday.
California storm destroys popular Santa Cruz beach area, images show
There is no timeline for reopening the area.
Two more storms forecast to hit SF Bay Area this week
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
The Daily 1-11-23 Gigantic mystery bone washes up on San Francisco beach
When San Francisco photographer Elke Teichmann and her roommate were walking their dogs along the shoreline of Fort Funston last weekend, neither of them expected to stumble across the skeletal remnants of a massive sea creature. But, according to paleontology experts, that’s exactly what happened. “My roommate and I were walking our dogs on the beach, observing all the driftwood that had washed up from the storm, when I saw something that caught my eye,” Teichmann told Ariana Bindman in an email. After approaching the object and taking a few photos, she thought it was maybe part of a whale vertebra — and after reviewing the images, Bay Area researchers confirmed she wasn’t too far off the mark. • ‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches amid Calif. storms
Some of the logs appeared to be 40 feet long.
California storm updates: Frontal band rips through SF Bay Area, delivers thunderstorms
An atmospheric river swept into the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
The shimmering lights on San Francisco's Bay Bridge may soon go dark
"The current system is failing at a rate faster than we can cost-effectively maintain."
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds...
In Santa Cruz, the deluge came from the skies and the sea
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The surfers were loving it. A set of waves was breaking Sunday just offshore from the main beach in this college town known for its mountain biking, laid-back atmosphere and famous surf spots. This wasn't one of them, though. A parade of rainstorms had swelled the San Lorenzo River, pushing heaps of sand out of its mouth and building up a sandbar that was kicking up near-perfect waves.
Thousands evacuated, boy swept away, as strongest atmospheric river yet hits California
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate a seaside community Monday, and a 5-year-old boy was swept away in a creek, authorities said, as the latest in a string of strong storms triggered mudslides and caused widespread flooding across California. The storms Monday caused significant damage...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Huge chunks of Santa Cruz sidewalk fall into ocean after California storm
The National Guard was deployed to assist the city.
Before-and-after photos show damage to Capitola after California storm
One of California's prettiest little beach towns is in for a long recovery.
How to spend the day in Napa if you're not a wine lover
There's more to this sought-after stretch of Northern California than just award-winning wine.
Downed Trees, Power Lines Close Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road
WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek report that downed trees and power lines on Ygnacio Valley Road early Tuesday are blocking the eastbound lanes between Homestead Avenue and San Carlos Drive east of downtown. According to a news release issued at 3:14 a.m., police had no estimate for when...
Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines
SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
