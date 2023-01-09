ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

The Daily 1-11-23 Gigantic mystery bone washes up on San Francisco beach

When San Francisco photographer Elke Teichmann and her roommate were walking their dogs along the shoreline of Fort Funston last weekend, neither of them expected to stumble across the skeletal remnants of a massive sea creature. But, according to paleontology experts, that’s exactly what happened.  “My roommate and I were walking our dogs on the beach, observing all the driftwood that had washed up from the storm, when I saw something that caught my eye,” Teichmann told Ariana Bindman in an email. After approaching the object and taking a few photos, she thought it was maybe part of a whale vertebra — and after reviewing the images, Bay Area researchers confirmed she wasn’t too far off the mark. • ‘Forest of driftwood’ washes up on Santa Cruz beaches
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

In Santa Cruz, the deluge came from the skies and the sea

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The surfers were loving it. A set of waves was breaking Sunday just offshore from the main beach in this college town known for its mountain biking, laid-back atmosphere and famous surf spots. This wasn't one of them, though. A parade of rainstorms had swelled the San Lorenzo River, pushing heaps of sand out of its mouth and building up a sandbar that was kicking up near-perfect waves.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Downed Trees, Power Lines Close Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Police in Walnut Creek report that downed trees and power lines on Ygnacio Valley Road early Tuesday are blocking the eastbound lanes between Homestead Avenue and San Carlos Drive east of downtown. According to a news release issued at 3:14 a.m., police had no estimate for when...
SFGate

Highway 1 Closed South Of Pescadero Due To Downed Power Lines

SAN MATEO CO. (BCN) Highway 1 has been closed south of Pescadero early Tuesday due to downed power lines, according to a 5:09 a.m. news release from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. PG&E crews have been alerted to the situation, according to the announcement, but no estimated...
PESCADERO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy