Green Bay, WI

NFL world laughs at all-time hilarious penalty

By Michael Dixon
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
Trailing 9-3 to the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds of the first half, the Detroit Lions lined up for a 48-yard field goal. It seemed like a normal play. This time, though, it was anything but, thanks largely to Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas.

Before the Lions could snap the ball, the Packers called time out, in an attempt to ice kicker Michael Badgley. Seeing this, Douglas walked through the neutral zone and tried to grab the ball, seemingly hoping to stop Badgley from getting a practice kick. It worked. The ball was snapped but went nowhere near Detroit’s kicker. Douglas, however, did start a melee. In the ensuing shoving match , was flagged for a personal foul.

While the touching of the ball wasn’t the penalty, it did directly lead to it. Broadcasting the game, Cris Collinsworth wasn’t sure of what he saw.

“Every week I say ‘I have never seen that before’ and I get to do it again,” Collinsworth said . “I have never seen that before. I have no idea what happened right there.”

Collinsworth was not the only person left scratching his head.

“WTF…” said Tim Montemayor , host of The Monty Show.

Boston Connor of the Pat McAfee show was similarly perplexed , saying “What the hell just happened with Rasul Douglas?”

Packers reporter Daire Carragher tweeted “Rasul Douglas” along with a meme , “The only way you forget the mistakes you made in the past is to make even bigger and graver ones in the present.”

One fan had another theory , saying “Rasul Douglas must’ve had his controller disconnected ”

Badgley made the ensuing 33-yard field goal, cutting the deficit halftime deficit to three. Of course, we don’t know what would have happened on the 48-yard field goal attempt. But on a cold night at Lambeau Field, we can assume that he was happy to have the extra 15 yards.

[Photo Credit: NBC]

The post NFL world laughs at all-time hilarious penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 102

Big Red
3d ago

Packers were undisciplined the whole game, Detroit played hard for 60 minutes. Dan Campbell is the coach they need, their only going to get better.

Reply(2)
38
Joe Blow
3d ago

Many of the Green Bay packer players tonight were obviously drunk or high and should be drug tested! many of them were doing mindless things with their head nowhere near in the game! but leave it to Detroit to get knocked out of the playoffs by Seattle and then go ahead and turn around and help Seattle get in the playoffs in their spot! They're too stupid to lose the game to get a better draft pick! I guess that's why Detroit is Detroit and will always be a last place type of team!

Reply(20)
29
California transplant
3d ago

I thought it a dumber penalty when #7 pushed the medical staff. What a bonehead. Lol

Reply(6)
40
 

51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
