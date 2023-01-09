Effective: 2023-01-11 22:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Christian; De Witt; Logan; McLean DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...McLean, Logan, De Witt and Christian Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog could be patchy in places, especially in some cities and towns.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO