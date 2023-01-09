Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
15 years later and still no answers in killing of beloved Perry County preacher
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been 15 years since Marion Estep was found shot and killed in his car on the Hal Rogers Parkway. To this day the case remains unsolved. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle is Estep’s grandson. “He knew that there was more to life than...
No device found after alleged bomb threat at Kentucky high school
UPDATE: (6:44 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023) – The Martin County County Sheriff’s Office says no device was found during an investigation into an alleged bomb threat at Martin County High School. Deputies say a KSP K-9 searched the building and found no device following a call that 911 dispatchers perceived as an alleged bomb threat […]
wymt.com
Missing Knott County woman found safe
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
wymt.com
‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
wymt.com
‘I can’t help no animals now’: Animal rescuer loses home, 10 dogs in house fire
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend fire in Floyd County destroyed a family’s home of more than 30 years, turning their shelter- which also served as a shelter to area animals- to a mess of ash and debris. “My family has nowhere to go. You know, they’re going to...
WKYT 27
Student hit by car near Madison County high school
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
WKYT 27
New Commissioner of Health for Lexington appointed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new commissioner of health. The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved the appointment of Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins. “I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being leaders in public health,” Dr. Owens-Collins said. “It is an honor to have the Board of Health’s support in continuing the mission of helping Lexington be well.”
wymt.com
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
WKYT 27
Dogs from hoarding situation being cared for by LHS
Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. Estill County wildfires. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST. Estill County is under a state of emergency because...
Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future
JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters. She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator. Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you...
sam1039.com
Man Killed In Deadly London Crash
The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
fox56news.com
1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London
A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
wbontv.com
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
kentuckytoday.com
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
wbontv.com
Abandoned mobile home lost in fire at Bybee
Waco Fire & Rescue and Madison County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Drowning Creek Road near the Madison Estill County line Sunday night around 6. Responders reported heavy fire coming from the windows of the structure upon arrival. Residents in the area confirmed the structure was a...
wbontv.com
Neogen brings new facility and jobs to Mount Sterling area
Some very positive economic news for Montgomery County, as Neogen Corporation, an animal and food safety product manufacturer, has opened its new facility in Montgomery County. The opening a result of a nearly $10 million investment that’s expected to create around 80 full-time jobs for the area. Neogen has...
wklw.com
Paintsville Planning Spring Festival for May
Organizers of the Paintsville Spring Festival have announced a date for this year’s event. The City of Paintsville Beautification Volunteers and City of Paintsville will be hosting the Spring Festival on May 6th and 7th. This will be a 2-day event this year. A variety of crafters, regular vendors,...
Comments / 0