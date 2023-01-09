ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe County, KY

wymt.com

Missing Knott County woman found safe

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***6:00 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed Keisha Dawn Slone was found safe. The Knott County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing woman. Police told WYMT Keisha Dawn Slone, 37, was last seen in the Mousie community on Monday. She is 5′4″ and weighs 220...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘Serial burglar’ hits two Eastern Kentucky businesses

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department arrested a man accused of burglarizing two Pikeville businesses. “When people call us for these burglaries, we don’t just want to show up on scene, take notes, and do a report. We want to solve it,” said Pikeville PD Lt. Chad Branham. “Like the kids say, we want to put the ‘bad guy’ in jail.”
PIKEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Student hit by car near Madison County high school

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

New Commissioner of Health for Lexington appointed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is getting a new commissioner of health. The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved the appointment of Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins. “I am excited to be part of a health department that is known for being leaders in public health,” Dr. Owens-Collins said. “It is an honor to have the Board of Health’s support in continuing the mission of helping Lexington be well.”
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
BELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Dogs from hoarding situation being cared for by LHS

Multiple students and a bus driver are hurt after a school bus crash near Salyersville Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. Estill County wildfires. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST. Estill County is under a state of emergency because...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future

JACKSON — When the 2021 Eastern Kentucky floods came, Nancy Herald’s basement filled to the rafters.  She lost roughly 50 years of cherished Christmas decorations stored along the concrete wall, along with the washer, dryer and refrigerator.  Because of that experience, the family thought they’d be ready when the 2022 floods came more than a […] The post Months after Eastern Kentucky floods, survivors weigh the future appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. Jan. 9: Travel perks, luxury cars, and sports. Here are five things to know before you...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Man Killed In Deadly London Crash

The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
LONDON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 2 injured in fatal crash in London

A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. A fatal two-vehicle accident led to the intersection of KY Highway 192 and the Hal Rogers Parkway briefly being shut down on Saturday. Morning weather forecast: 1/10/23.
LONDON, KY
wbontv.com

Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond

One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
RICHMOND, KY
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wbontv.com

Abandoned mobile home lost in fire at Bybee

Waco Fire & Rescue and Madison County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Drowning Creek Road near the Madison Estill County line Sunday night around 6. Responders reported heavy fire coming from the windows of the structure upon arrival. Residents in the area confirmed the structure was a...
WACO, KY
wbontv.com

Neogen brings new facility and jobs to Mount Sterling area

Some very positive economic news for Montgomery County, as Neogen Corporation, an animal and food safety product manufacturer, has opened its new facility in Montgomery County. The opening a result of a nearly $10 million investment that’s expected to create around 80 full-time jobs for the area. Neogen has...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Paintsville Planning Spring Festival for May

Organizers of the Paintsville Spring Festival have announced a date for this year’s event. The City of Paintsville Beautification Volunteers and City of Paintsville will be hosting the Spring Festival on May 6th and 7th. This will be a 2-day event this year. A variety of crafters, regular vendors,...
PAINTSVILLE, KY

