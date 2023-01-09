Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Gilbert Arenas Scouted Bronny James On LeBron James' Request: "If He Gets To 6'8", 6'9" He's You."
Gilbert Arenas revealed the true potential of Bronny James after LeBron James requested him to scout his son.
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman Once Explained Why He Hated To Play Against James Worthy
Over the years, many talented athletes have tried their luck in the NBA. But there haven't been many players who have had the same playing style as former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman. Instead of polishing every aspect of his game, Dennis Rodman focused on just a single aspect of...
Enes Kanter Freedom Claims He's Been Blackballed From The NBA: "I Could've Played In The League Another 6 Years"
Enes Kanter Freedom said he could have played for 6 more years in the NBA, and that he's been blackballed from the NBA.
Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him
Dwyane Wade told Stephen Curry about the moment he realized he was an NBA star and how Kobe Bryant was involved in it.
Draymond Green Says The Grizzlies Cannot Compete Against The Warriors If Jaren Jackson Jr. Doesn't Stop Fouling
Draymond Green's brutally honest answer about why the Memphis Grizzlies cannot beat the Golden State Warriors.
LeBron James Had A Priceless Reaction On His Face When Russell Westbrook Said The Lakers Should Just Have Fun When Playing
LeBron James had a priceless reaction on his face when Russell Westbrook stated that the Lakers should just keep having fun when playing.
Former NBA Player Fired Back At Michael Jordan’s Trash Talk: "You Had My Poster Up In Your Room In College, So Whatever I Was Doing Back Then, I Was Doing Right!"
Michael Jordan once tried to bark at a retired player and received a huge comeback.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
James Harden Explains The True Reason Why He Left The Houston Rockets, Reveals His Ultimate Goal In The NBA
James Harden sheds light on why he requested a trade from the Houston Rockets.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James reveals list of stars who could potentially surpass him on all-time scoring list
LeBron James is now on the brink of history. He is just a few weeks away from shattering Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. It’s now only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Lakers superstar officially becomes the top scorer in the history of the NBA. By...
Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis
The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis’ return has Darvin Ham thinking of a lineup that’ll fire up LeBron James
Anthony Davis is still not close to returning to action for the Los Angeles Lakers, but once he’s ready to give it a go and suit up again, head coach Darvin Ham might put an interesting plan into action, and that’s rolling out with a lineup that features a triumvirate of Davis, LeBron James, and […] The post Anthony Davis’ return has Darvin Ham thinking of a lineup that’ll fire up LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
NBA Reporter Watched LeBron James Face Michael Beasley 1-On-1 In Miami Heat Practice: "Beasley Would Beat Him Every Time."
Tom Haberstroh stated that Micheal Beasley would always beat LeBron James when they played 1-on-1 during practice with the Miami Heat.
RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’
For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles […] The post RUMOR: The Pistons player not named Bojan Bogdanovic drawing trade interest from ‘playoff-caliber teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him
LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0