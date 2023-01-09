ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 7

Apoliticalperson
6d ago

Jack Nicklaus once said the only ones who have never choked are those who have never been good enough to have the opportunity.

Reply
5
Zachary Warner
6d ago

that is competitive golf. So too be in the mix is a beautiful thing. u got urself there once u can do it again. lets go! grind grind grind

Reply
3
Related
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy emerges as Ian Poulter's next target after Ryder Cup birthday snub

Ian Poulter jokingly took a subtle dig at Rory McIlroy by suggesting he wasn't strong enough to rip his shirt after footage showed the Englishman having a temper tantrum in the upcoming Netflix documentary. It goes without saying that 2022 marked quite simply an astonishing year in professional golf after...
Golf.com

Rickie Fowler has a new swing. Here’s how it works

Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Rickie Fowler has a new swing, and analysts are gushing over it. Fowler, long one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, has not played his best golf over the last few...
HAWAII STATE
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: What's World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson up to? Here's a look at her career, through the years

A new women’s golf tournament is launching along Florida’s upper Atlantic coast, and a World Golf Hall of Fame member will be there to help. The first Rain Girl Invitational will be held on Feb. 1-2 at Deercreek Country Club in Jacksonville, sponsored by the First Coast-based company that makes specialized rainwear for women golfers.
FLORIDA STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard

There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever

Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
Yardbarker

Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
Golf.com

Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes

When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Golf.com

2023 Sony Open tee times: Final-round pairings for Sunday

The fourth and final round of the Sony Open gets underway Sunday, January 15, in Honolulu, Hawaii. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for Sony Open Round 4. After a crazy third round, during which 12 different...
HONOLULU, HI
GolfWRX

‘My grandma just smoked a 9 iron 200 yards’

“Will manufacturers forever be chasing more iron distance or is there a max usable iron distance?. You could see very weak players always wanting more distance vs very good players thinking gaps….. or is that not true. In 2050 they are still gonna be saying these are the longest irons on the market, way further than the 2049s or will it max out.”
Golf.com

Pro takes advantage of unique rules break, then hits wild hook

All golf courses have quirks, but an old Seth Raynor design like Waialae Country Club can sometimes have a few more. We’ve already told you about the rare internal out-of-bounds situation on the 13th hole at Waialae which prevents players from trying to gain a better angle by playing up the 12th fairway at this week’s Sony Open.
Golf Digest

Even the PGA Tour's 'Short Game Chef' has turned to speed training—and it's paying off

Parker McLachlin may be known as the "Short Game Chef," but he's hitting a pretty long ball these days. And through one round at the 2023 Sony Open, it's certainly paid off. The Hawaii native and a PGA Tour winner turned short-game coach in recent years is making his 13th start at the tournament, playing this week on a sponsor's exemption. But on Thursday when he shot an one-under 69, it was the first time that he had broken 70 in the opening round of the event. And it wasn't hard to spot the reason why.
HAWAII STATE
Golf.com

Want to play college golf? Follow these 5 proven recruitment tactics

College athletics can enhance the trajectory of your life, opening doors you never knew existed. From my own experience as a Division I golfer at Vanderbilt, competing at such a high level gave me the opportunity to leave my hometown of Windermere, Fla., surround myself with high-achievers and access an influential platform by which to chase my dreams.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

How to read a putt in 4 steps, according to a Top 100 Teacher

Is an essential skill, but it can be confusing to determine how to best go about it — especially for new players or high handicappers. Settling on a putting routine can pay dividends in your level of focus and concentration, and feeling relaxed and confident over the ball will ultimately help you hole more putts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy