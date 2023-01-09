Read full article on original website
Apoliticalperson
6d ago
Jack Nicklaus once said the only ones who have never choked are those who have never been good enough to have the opportunity.
Reply
5
Zachary Warner
6d ago
that is competitive golf. So too be in the mix is a beautiful thing. u got urself there once u can do it again. lets go! grind grind grind
Reply
3
Related
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy emerges as Ian Poulter's next target after Ryder Cup birthday snub
Ian Poulter jokingly took a subtle dig at Rory McIlroy by suggesting he wasn't strong enough to rip his shirt after footage showed the Englishman having a temper tantrum in the upcoming Netflix documentary. It goes without saying that 2022 marked quite simply an astonishing year in professional golf after...
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler has a new swing. Here’s how it works
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Rickie Fowler has a new swing, and analysts are gushing over it. Fowler, long one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, has not played his best golf over the last few...
Golf.com
Tour pro was 87 yards away — then hit 7 shots (!) and dropped 24 spots
Ben An’s ball went up, then rolled back down to him. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then he fell. In a disastrous sequence during...
Golf Digest
'Just a bad day': Jordan Spieth goes from first-round leader to missing the cut in shocking stumble at Sony
By now, nothing Jordan Spieth does on the golf course should shock us. The good, bad and ugly are to be expected every time he tees it up. Spieth would not know a boring round of golf if it came up and smacked him in the face. Still, Friday's second-round...
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Photos: What's World Golf Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson up to? Here's a look at her career, through the years
A new women’s golf tournament is launching along Florida’s upper Atlantic coast, and a World Golf Hall of Fame member will be there to help. The first Rain Girl Invitational will be held on Feb. 1-2 at Deercreek Country Club in Jacksonville, sponsored by the First Coast-based company that makes specialized rainwear for women golfers.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Rules of Golf changes: Golfers now won’t get disqualified for not signing their scorecard
There's good news for tournament golfers and competitive golfers in the latest 2023 edition of the Rules of Golf, the first update since a major overhaul back in 2019. Historically, golfers have been disqualified from a tournament if they didn't sign a scorecard they turned in for play, whether as a player or a marker (unless the marker was protesting a player's score). In fact, that was an easy way for a lot of golfers to get disqualified after they had a poor performance or a frustrating round that left them wanting to get out of playing any more in that competition.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods was involved in one of the easiest Jeopardy! clues ever
Golf fans haven't gotten to see much of Tiger Woods over the past couple years, but the GOAT popped up in an unlikely place on Thursday night. Sort of. The 15-time major champ was involved in what might be the easiest Jeopardy! clue of all time. Then again, as golf peeps we are obviously a bit biased. Check out the question/answer our Shane Ryan first pointed out on Twitter because he's currently covering the Latin America Amateur in Puerto Rico, where, apparently the trivia show airs earlier (Man, Shane could really clean up by making Jeopardy! bets this week, huh?):
Yardbarker
Kyrgios beats Djokovic in Melbourne; joined by ball kids and wheelchair players in 3rd set
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic took care of a great show in Melbourne as they entertained a crowd of 14 thousand of people and many more at home. The two friends played an exhibition match, which was part of their practice and the event called The Arena Showdown. Fans in the stands paid to watch the match and the proceeds are set to go to The Australian Tennis Foundation, so the event was also played for a good cause.
Golf.com
Some advice for all amateur golfers, from Max Homa
Max Homa wants you to start practicing this part of your golf game a lot more than you already do. We’ll take his word for it.
Golf.com
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes
When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Golf.com
‘I would’ve never known’: Rare internal out-of-bounds lurks again at Sony Open
In his pre-tournament press conference at the Sony Open earlier this week, Jordan Spieth was asked about the internal out-of-bounds to the right of Waialae‘s long par-4 13th hole. “The one that doglegs around the bunker? Down the right side?” Spieth said, thinking back on his practice round that...
Golf.com
2023 Sony Open tee times: Final-round pairings for Sunday
The fourth and final round of the Sony Open gets underway Sunday, January 15, in Honolulu, Hawaii. You can find full Round 4 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured pairing for Sony Open Round 4. After a crazy third round, during which 12 different...
Golf.com
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii tee times: Round 2 groupings for Friday
The second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii begins Friday, January 13, at Waialae Country Club. You can find full Round 2 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Sony Open Round 2. If his play on Thursday is a sign...
GolfWRX
‘My grandma just smoked a 9 iron 200 yards’
“Will manufacturers forever be chasing more iron distance or is there a max usable iron distance?. You could see very weak players always wanting more distance vs very good players thinking gaps….. or is that not true. In 2050 they are still gonna be saying these are the longest irons on the market, way further than the 2049s or will it max out.”
Golf.com
For golf lovers and relaxation seekers, the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is a dream that just got dreamier
Hale means “house” in Hawaiian, but it implies more than a roof over your head. The word (pronounced hah-lay) carries a deeper sense of island welcome, with the promise of warm greetings and generous offerings of food and drink. What it doesn’t guarantee is help with your swing.
Golf.com
Pro takes advantage of unique rules break, then hits wild hook
All golf courses have quirks, but an old Seth Raynor design like Waialae Country Club can sometimes have a few more. We’ve already told you about the rare internal out-of-bounds situation on the 13th hole at Waialae which prevents players from trying to gain a better angle by playing up the 12th fairway at this week’s Sony Open.
Golf Digest
Even the PGA Tour's 'Short Game Chef' has turned to speed training—and it's paying off
Parker McLachlin may be known as the "Short Game Chef," but he's hitting a pretty long ball these days. And through one round at the 2023 Sony Open, it's certainly paid off. The Hawaii native and a PGA Tour winner turned short-game coach in recent years is making his 13th start at the tournament, playing this week on a sponsor's exemption. But on Thursday when he shot an one-under 69, it was the first time that he had broken 70 in the opening round of the event. And it wasn't hard to spot the reason why.
Golf.com
Want to play college golf? Follow these 5 proven recruitment tactics
College athletics can enhance the trajectory of your life, opening doors you never knew existed. From my own experience as a Division I golfer at Vanderbilt, competing at such a high level gave me the opportunity to leave my hometown of Windermere, Fla., surround myself with high-achievers and access an influential platform by which to chase my dreams.
Golf.com
How to read a putt in 4 steps, according to a Top 100 Teacher
Is an essential skill, but it can be confusing to determine how to best go about it — especially for new players or high handicappers. Settling on a putting routine can pay dividends in your level of focus and concentration, and feeling relaxed and confident over the ball will ultimately help you hole more putts.
Comments / 7