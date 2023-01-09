Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. The latest twist in the Vince McMahon WWE return saga was announced today (January 10), when it was announced that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position as co-CEO of WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Sold WWE
UPDATE: It has since been reported that the deal with Saudi Arabia has not been finalized and WWE is exploring all options. You can get more on that here. It’s been an eventful week for WWE as Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors and it was revealed today that he was unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board. Stephanie McMahon also announced that she has resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE, and she issued a statement saying that she will be enjoying WWE from the other side of the business.
game-news24.com
Vince McMahon Then Sells WWE to Saudi Arabia
The book “World Wrestling” is being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The news comes just hours after the bombshell claimed that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from the company after her father’s return to the committee of the company chairman. The company’s main shareholder, McMahon, is reported to have sold the company to Saudi Arabia in a move that will take this company off the stock market and become a private business according to the DAZN pro wrestling reporter Steven Muehlhausen.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
wrestlinginc.com
Dave Bautista Says He And Fellow WWE Champion Weren't 'Getting Equal Opportunities'
Six-time WWE world champion Dave Bautista has revealed that he didn't feel he received the same opportunities as John Cena outside of the ring. In a recent interview with GQ, the WWE star-turned-actor spoke about some key moments in his wrestling career, one of which was how his original run in WWE came to an end. In 2009, despite being a legitimate draw who helped usher in a popularity boom for the company, he felt as though he was not receiving the treatment commensurate with a star of his stature.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016
Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
wrestlinginc.com
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Reveals Why She Was Scared To Re-Sign With WWE
There's no denying AEW star Saraya made her name in WWE as Paige, where she won two Women's World Championships and the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship during her injury-shortened career. But when it became clear last year she could make her long awaited in-ring return, Saraya knew going back to her old company would be a risky decision. In a new interview with Metro, Saraya revealed that she thought about going back to WWE, but ultimately became afraid she might end up "sitting on my arse for another five years."
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
PWMania
Vince McMahon is About to Make His Baby Private, and It’s Not WWE’s Instagram Page
And do we really think he is going to sell it to a foreign entity? (Click here for reports on WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund) Exactly what I wrote about three days ago is coming to fruition. (Click here to read previous column) Vince McMahon...
wrestlinginc.com
New Top Contenders Emerge As WWE Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Titles
WWE has created new contenders for The Usos on "WWE Raw" this week as The Judgment Day ended up winning a tag team turmoil match to earn a future shot at the gold. However, WWE interestingly promoted the match as one that would lead to a shot at the "Raw" Tag Team Championship specifically, rather than saying the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which raised some eyebrows.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (1/9): Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Vicious Attack On Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, More
Alexa Bliss will attempt to explain her vicious attack on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair during tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. On last week's show, Bliss was distracted in her match with "The EST" for the "Raw" Women's Championship by two unknown figures wearing Uncle Howdy masks and Bray Wyatt's logo appearing on the titantron. As the symbol was shown, the 31-year-old's mood began to alter. After initially assaulting the referee, Bliss would turn her attention to Belair, busting her open with a DDT on the steel steps at ringside. The attack came after Bliss struck Belair with a vase on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw" after Wyatt's logo appeared during a backstage interview segment. The three-time "Raw" Women's Champion recently brushed off questions about her mental wellbeing regarding Wyatt, but she will now look to set the record straight following her disturbing actions seven nights ago.
Albany Herald
Vince McMahon returns to WWE as a board member
Former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive Vince McMahon is returning to the company as a board member, after a six-month hiatus following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal. WWE on Friday confirmed McMahon's return, also announcing in a press release that it "intends to undertake a review of its...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon WWE Return & Sale Rumours
The news of Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors to orchestrate a sale of the company has been the talk of the wrestling world the past few days. McMahon’s return has led to a major increase in stock prices for the company as the rumours of a sale have made stocks more valuable the past few days.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Stephanie McMahon's WWE Departure
Wrestlers and wrestling personalities are reacting in real-time to the news of Stephanie McMahon's abrupt departure as WWE's Chairwoman and Co-CEO. Among those leading the tributes is two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who refused to speculate on the reasons for Stephanie stepping down from both her executive role and WWE's Board of Directors.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes Current WWE Star Should Be Pushed Into The World Championship Picture
Kurt Angle has held six world titles in WWE, and now currently sees massive potential in a younger star — Chad Gable. During his WWE career, Gable has mostly worked within tag teams such as American Alpha, alongside Jason Jordan, and currently Alpha Academy, alongside Otis. Gable has won tag team gold with both teams, however, he has not found success as a singles star to this point in his career. While Gable has not reached that level of stardom yet, Angle recalled what advice he gave to Gable to help him stand out.
wrestlinginc.com
Aron Stevens Addresses Speculation WWE Could Be Sold
Aron Stevens has weighed in on the conflicting reports surrounding a WWE sale to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Steve Muehlhausen of DAZN and Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net initially reported that WWE had been sold, but reports from various trusted journalists, including Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, have said that a sale has not been made. Helwani also noted that WWE is still "exploring all options."
