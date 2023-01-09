Another shooting leaves 2nd person dead Sunday in south Kansas City, police say

Police are investigating a second fatal shooting reported Sunday in south Kansas City.

Just after 8 p.m., police were to University Health Lakewood Medical Center where a male shooting victim had been dropped off, Sgt. Jake Becchina, with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email to media just before 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, whose age has not yet been released, was declared dead at the hospital.

Police found a crime scene they believed to be related to the shooting in the 1600 block of East 77th Terrace.

No other information was immediately available.

This is the second homicide recorded this year in Kansas City. The first was also reported Sunday, about a mile north of Sunday night’s shooting.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street where they found a man and a woman unresponsive in the front yard. The man was declared dead at the scene; the woman was hospitalized with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on either of the homicides is asked to call KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

In 2022, Kansas City suffered 171 killings, the second-deadliest year in the city’s recorded history. 2020 recorded the most homicides ever, with 182 lives lost .