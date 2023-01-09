Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell Party
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks Record
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveries
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Washington
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
lynnwoodtoday.com
South County Fire seeks Fire Corps volunteers
Help promote public safety and education as a Fire Corps volunteer with South County Fire. Fire Corps members serve the community in a non-emergency role. Volunteer opportunities include assisting with:. Smoke alarm and home safety education. Disaster preparedness and community readiness. Public events such as fire station open houses, parades...
shorelineareanews.com
As if it never were - the Shoreline Pool site
Once upon a time, a long, long time ago, Shoreline had a public pool. It was old, small, and lacked a diving well, hot pools, and other amenities, but it was in constant use. Generations of local kids learned to swim there and some continued on to get their Red Cross certification. Swim and dive teams - boys and girls - from our high schools used the pool as their training area.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
eatinseattle.com
Driftwood Now Open on Alki Beach
The much-anticipated restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Alki Beach. Washington native Executive Chef Dan Mallahan and his business partner and wife Jackie Mallahan have announced their first brick and mortar restaurant. Driftwood will officially open on Thursday January 5th in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood. An expansive bar will take center stage alongside an open kitchen and two outdoor spaces with views of Elliott Bay.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck featuring Pacific Dungeness Crab Cakes this week
Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special (served Friday and Saturday only) is fresh handmade Pacific Dungeness Crab Cakes, served with wild greens and lemon aioli, tarter sauce and chips.
After Granite Falls man found living in unhealthy conditions, neighbors renovate his home
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — As she scrubs the walls of a friend's Granite Falls home, Jackie Wardlow asks herself, "How do you get 10-year-old grease off a wall?" Wardlow needs a lot more than elbow grease to take on the situation she is currently confronted with. "I was horrified,"...
seattlemedium.com
Five Local Restaurants Receive Black Kitchen Initiative Grants
For the second consecutive year, The LEE Initiative has donated over $1 million to help preserve the cultural legacy of Black-owned restaurants through its Black Kitchen Initiative – which aims to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Black food by breaking down the barriers that keep Black voices and Black cooking on the margins of American culinary culture.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Girls on Run Snohomish County looking for new sites — apply by Jan. 13
Girls on the Run of Snohomish County is looking for sites to host after-school programming for their 10-week spring season. Girls on the Run (GOTR) is an international nonprofit that offers programs to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls and gender-expansive youth social, emotional, physical, and behavioral skills. The evidence-based curriculum helps participants build confidence, deepen relationships and successfully navigate life experiences. The program incorporates physical activity to unlock essential life skills, encourage personal development, foster meaningful connections with others as well as contribute to the community.
Parents push back against planned opioid treatment center near Lynnwood youth club
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A contentious debate in Lynnwood reached a stalemate Monday night over the planned location for an addiction treatment center. Despite pushback from concerned parents, Acadia Health attempted to clear its final hurdle for approval to open its opioid treatment clinic just steps away from the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, an after-school program for kids and teens.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Public Facilities District to meet Jan. 10
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (LPFD) will hold its January 2023 board meeting from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 10 in the LPFD conference room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136, Lynnwood. The hybrid meeting is also available on Zoom at this link. Meeting ID: is 869 1652 2392 and passcode is...
downtownbellevue.com
Mercury Coffee to Open at City Center Bellevue
Mercury Coffee Company will be opening an additional location, their first in Downtown Bellevue, at City Center Bellevue. The address is 500 108th Avenue, according to city permits. All-natural, minimally processed, and certified organic ingredients are used in their coffee, according to their website. Their menu features classic coffee drinks...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Art Beat: High school theater, Art Walk Edmonds and a book reading
If you made a New Year’s Resolution to experience more local art, you are in luck – this week’s options are plentiful. From school productions to improv and from paintings to books, there is something for everyone. Meadowdale High School presents The Curious Incident of the Dog...
theorcasonian.com
Ken Balcomb, 82, revealed the hidden world of killer whales
His annual orca survey helped transform the animals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting. Ken Balcomb, whose meticulous decades-long effort to track a population of killer whales in the Pacific Northwest did much to transform the marine mammals’ image from soulless predators to compassionate creatures worth protecting, died on Dec. 15 at a ranch house on the Elwha River, west of Seattle. He was 82.
Wind Advisory expires for Seattle area
SEATTLE — A Wind Advisory for the Puget Sound expired Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory, starting at 6 a.m. and lasting until 12 p.m. Monday. The advisory was initially in place for the east Puget Sound lowlands, but NWS Seattle extended the advisory to include Seattle, Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, Tacoma, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Kenmore, Newport Hills, Sahalee and Pine Lake.
washingtonbeerblog.com
This Saturday, Lazy Boy Brewing says goodbye to its current location
This Saturday, you are invited to a final shindig at Lazy Boy Brewing in South Everett. After more than 16 years, the company is closing the location and preparing to move to the Everett waterfront. The brewery intends to open its new location later this year. Lazy Boy Brewing opens...
Tree kills woman in Fall City during Monday’s windstorm
Strong winds in Fall City turned deadly Monday morning after Eastside Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a tree that had fallen on a woman in her 50s. “We had a tree that impacted the person here on the property and that person was struck fatally by the tree,” said Kathryn Breault of Eastside Fire and Rescue. She said crews tried to save the woman when they got there.
myedmondsnews.com
Attic fire at Edmonds home causes $250K damage
No one was injured in an early morning house fire in Edmonds. The resident told firefighters he was awake when smoke alarms sounded around 5 a.m. at the one-story house in the 8300 block of 218th Street Southwest. He told 911 dispatchers he could smell smoke and hear crackling sounds coming from the attic but did not see any flames.
wallyhood.org
A Grand (Central Bakery) Return!
Grand Central Bakery Reopens THIS Tuesday, January 10th!. Pastry and sandwich lovers have missed this neighborhood favorite for several months as the bakery took time to recruit, hire and properly train employees so this location can be reliably open 7 full days a week, and so Wallingford customers would get the same welcoming experience and delicious food provided at the other Grand Central Bakery locations (They have 8 stores in Portland as well as bakeries in Burien, Eastlake and Wedgwood here in Seattle).
