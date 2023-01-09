ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating fatal shooting near 1600 block of E. 77th

By Addi Weakley
 3 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.

Police say the incident took place right after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were called to University Health Lakewood Medical Center after the shooting victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

At University Health, the victim, a male of unknown age, was declared deceased by medical personnel.

After speaking with the individuals who transported the victim, police determined the shooting happened outside a residence in the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace.

Detectives are at E. 77th Terrace as well as the hospital, gathering evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

KCPD is urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

