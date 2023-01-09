ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

SFGate

Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding

The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
NOVATO, CA
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall and runoff is expected. * WHERE...Corralitos Creek in Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 615 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds

Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office expect showers throughout Friday before steadier rain arrives on Saturday. Most of the nine-county Bay Area could receive 3-4 inches of rain through Jan. 16.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Rivers in sky' continue to slam Northern California; Floods, slides in weekend forecast

SAN FRANCISCO -- A turbulent Pacific jet stream aimed two more atmospheric rivers at the California coast Friday, carrying with them a renewed threat of flooding, debris flows, power outages and toppling trees.Mill Valley officials issued a warning Friday morning that didn't pull any punches."The current storm (1/13-1/15) will bring heavy rain, flooding, rising creeks, landslides, falling branches/trees, power outages & clogged storm drains," their social media post read. "Please stay away from coastal areas, surging creeks, flooded roadways, and down power lines."The National Weather Service was predicting another 2 inches or more of rain in San Francisco and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight

(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
SACRAMENTO, CA

