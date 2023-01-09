Read full article on original website
Here's when the parade of storms in the Bay Area will likely end
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
Evacuation orders issued in Monterey County as flooding continues
Creeks and rivers are reaching moderate to major flood stages across Alameda, San Mateo, Monterey, Mendocino and Santa Cruz counties.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
SFGate
Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding
The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.
The San Francisco Bay Area is expected to get drenched twice throughout the weekend and into the beginning of the work week, adding to the region's already excessive water levels.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall and runoff is expected. * WHERE...Corralitos Creek in Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 615 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
California flooded by yet more powerful atmospheric river storms
Two more potent atmospheric river storms are hitting California Saturday through Tuesday. With the ground already saturated, the water has no place to go except to run off, causing deadly flooding. The big picture: The latest storm is prompting evacuations due to high water, and flood watches are in effect...
Morgan Hill Times
Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds
Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office expect showers throughout Friday before steadier rain arrives on Saturday. Most of the nine-county Bay Area could receive 3-4 inches of rain through Jan. 16.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday. According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure. The California Highway Patrol said it officially...
New flood, wind advisories issued as Calif. braces for more strong storms
Flood and wind advisories are in place for parts of Northern California Saturday as the rain-soaked region braced for another round of deadly "atmospheric river" storms.
'Rivers in sky' continue to slam Northern California; Floods, slides in weekend forecast
SAN FRANCISCO -- A turbulent Pacific jet stream aimed two more atmospheric rivers at the California coast Friday, carrying with them a renewed threat of flooding, debris flows, power outages and toppling trees.Mill Valley officials issued a warning Friday morning that didn't pull any punches."The current storm (1/13-1/15) will bring heavy rain, flooding, rising creeks, landslides, falling branches/trees, power outages & clogged storm drains," their social media post read. "Please stay away from coastal areas, surging creeks, flooded roadways, and down power lines."The National Weather Service was predicting another 2 inches or more of rain in San Francisco and...
KCRA.com
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
Fox40
Storms continue over weekend but end may be in sight
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is bringing heavy rains and strong winds to Northern California over the weekend but the series of storms may be coming to an end. Since late December, California has been battered by near-continuous wet weather that has killed at least 19 people. The latest...
Parts of Fairfield under evacuation warning due to possible flooding in Suisun Creek
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — With more rain on the way, Fairfield officials aren't taking any chances in making people aware of the dangers. "Lake Curry right now is at about 375 feet. It will overspill at 377 feet," said Jennifer Brantley, spokesperson for the Fairfield Police Department. Brantley said the...
abc10.com
Central Stockton neighborhoods, streets flood
Streets near March and West lanes flooded. Officials strongly discourage traveling through roadways with this much water in them.
Morgan Hill Times
Officials issue new evacuation warnings in South Santa Clara County
Several areas in South Santa Clara County are under a new evacuation warning, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Friday afternoon, due to potential flooding from the latest round of storms expected to hit the region this weekend. The areas include:. • El Toro Road south of Highway...
SFist
Video: Check Out Crazy-Big Sinkhole Shuts Down State Route 92 Near Half Moon Bay
More sinkhole trouble, this time on State Route 92, which is currently closed both directions in a stretch near Half Moon Bay. Fortunately no one was hurt, but there is eye-popping video and wild photos from Caltrans and CHP. We mentioned Thursday morning that Caltrans had closed a stretch of...
