Could former Stanford head coach David Shaw make his way to a new sideline in 2023? Reports on Wednesday revealed that Shaw has NFL intentions. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos earlier today for the head coaching vacancy. A tweet by Schefter said also said that Shaw “is interested in returning to the pro game.” Shaw coached for eight years in the NFL as an assistant before making the move back to college at San Diego. One year later he began his journey at Stanford.

STANFORD, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO