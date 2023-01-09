Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Video: Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Related
Report: Former Stanford coach David Shaw interviews with Denver Broncos
Could former Stanford head coach David Shaw make his way to a new sideline in 2023? Reports on Wednesday revealed that Shaw has NFL intentions. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos earlier today for the head coaching vacancy. A tweet by Schefter said also said that Shaw “is interested in returning to the pro game.” Shaw coached for eight years in the NFL as an assistant before making the move back to college at San Diego. One year later he began his journey at Stanford.
First Look at the 2023 Cal football schedule
The 2022 college football season is now officially over upon the conclusion of the national championship game. Now Cal fans have 235 days to wait until the 2023 season opener. BearTerritory.net takes an early look at the Golden Bears’ schedule for the upcoming year and what is going on this offseason for all 12 opponents.
Former Florida State, Fairfield head coach hired to lead San Jose State volleyball
It took just over a week after the surprise resignation of Trent Kersten for San Jose State to find the next volleyball head coach. Todd Kress was hired as head coach for San Jose State Spartans women’s volleyball, announced athletics director Jeff Konya on Wednesday. Kress recently finished his second stint as head coach at Fairfield University.
Sonny Dykes could become rare ex-Cal football coach to win national title
Nearly six years to the day after being fired by Cal, Sonny Dykes is on the verge of college football immortality. Dykes, in his debut season as head football coach at Texas Christian University, has defied the odds and led the Horned Frogs within one win of the national title. TCU faces reigning champions Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday evening, with a chance to cap an improbable season with the sport's biggest prize. ...
sfstandard.com
Freshmen Star as St. Ignatius Wins Bruce-Mahoney Game
If the St. Ignatius student section chanted “he’s a freshman” every time one of Caeden Hutcherson, Steele Labagh or Raymond Whitley scored, they would have never stopped. The trio combined for 47 of the Wildcats’ 78 points in a 78-58 Bruce-Mahoney Game win over Sacred Heart Cathedral...
Watch: Game highlights as No. 1 Dougherty Valley takes down No. 2 San Ramon Valley in Bay Area showdown
DANVILLE, Calif. — Dougherty Valley high-scoring guard Ryan Beasley admitted to be little winded Tuesday night after taking last week off with an illness. "Thank you to my guy Connor (Sevilla) for going crazy tonight," said Beasley, who scored "only" 20 in a 64-58 East Bay Athletic League ...
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting a special-education...
Silicon Valley
This Bay Area city ranks as No. 1 happiest city in America in new study
Who knew that the being the happiest city in America was, well, a thing?. But apparently it’s a hotly contested race, with multiple different research organizations making their calls on which municipality deserves the crown. In the last 10 months, we’ve had no fewer than three proud proclamations of...
berkeleyside.org
Reservoirs serving Berkeley, Oakland are filling up after consistent rain
The parade of storms that has drenched California over the past several weeks has gone a long way toward replenishing the reservoirs that provide Berkeley and Oakland with drinking water. East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs, which serve 1.4 million customers in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, were filled to...
San Jose changes rules to replenish tree canopy
San Jose is changing how it manages its shrinking urban canopy after an audit found the city is ineffectively preventing tree loss. San Jose councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to change how the city collects and reviews permits to remove trees, develop procedures to enforce replanting requirements and identify large locations to replant trees.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Meridian Mile: Donuts, Deli Food and the Eternal Three Flames
On Meridian Avenue near Willow Glen, there is no better trifecta of history than Gunther’s Delicatessen, Three Flames Restaurant and Yum Yum Donuts. The youngest of these joints is around 42. While other sections of Meridian Avenue still retain a degree of ancient strip-mall glory, this area takes the...
sfstandard.com
Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge
Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
Yardbarker
Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project
Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
svdaily.com
Mendocino Farms Opens New Restaurant in Santa Clara
Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant chain known for fresh sandwiches, salads and more, is bringing its fresh, fearless flavors to Santa Clara’s northern tech corridor at Mission Park Marketplace (2040 Wyatt Drive, Suite 110) opening on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. The grand-opening festivities kick-off with a free...
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
Tech layoffs won’t hurt downtown San Jose
Recent tech layoffs likely won’t prevent downtown San Jose from becoming a thriving commercial and residential hub. But uncertainty around remote work culture and lengthy timelines for completing major transit and development projects could spell years more struggle for the area and its businesses. Three regional experts said while...
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
climaterwc.com
30 San Mateo County schools named ‘2023 Distinguished Schools’
The California Department of Education honored 30 schools in San Mateo County with the 2023 California Distinguished Schools award. See a list of those schools at the end of this story. The San Mateo County honorees are among 356 elementary schools statewide earning the distinction. The Distinguished Schools program recognizes...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0