South Carolina State

2 The Point: House Speaker Vote, Abortion Fight and more

By Riley Benson
 3 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In the latest episode of 2 The Point, we break down the fight in the United State House of Representatives to elect Kevin McCarthy Speaker of the House after fourteen failed votes. Plus reaction from South Carolina’s Representatives who were split on the vote at times.

This past week, three federal judges ruled South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District needs to be redrawn once again. In their report, the judges say the most recent changes to the district’s boundaries were racially gerrymandered, creating an unfair advantage.

Plus South Carolina’s fight over the Fetal Heartbeat Law taking another turn as the state’s Supreme Court says it violates patient’s privacy.

These topics and more, in the latest episode of 2 The Point. Watch the show live on News 2 every Sunday morning on News 2 at 11am.

